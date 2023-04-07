What time will Yellowjackets season 2 episode 3 air on Showtime? Release date, plot, recap, and more

Yellowjackets season 2 episode 3 is all set to air on the Showtime TV Network on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 9 pm Eastern Time (ET). Created by Bart Nickerson and Ashley Lyle, the show has built a loyal fanbase owing to its chilling and engaging storylines.

As stated in the official synopsis for the show's season 2, given by the network:

"The Yellowjackets barely made it through summer in the woods, but now as winter begins to bite, we’ll see if hunger and desperation turn into full-on psychosis. While there may or may not be a dark and powerful force inhabiting the wilderness, their survival could depend upon what they choose to believe."

The synopsis further reads:

"Meanwhile, twenty-five years later, each survivor must ask themselves – Is the darkness coming for them, or is it coming from them?"

The latest season of Yellowjackets was first released on Showtime on March 26, 2023.

Yellowjackets season 2 episode 3 is titled Digestif

Yellowjackets season 2 episode 3 plot explored

The official synopsis for season 2's episode 3, titled Digestif, given by the Showtime TV Channel:

"The girls experience an unusual hangover. Shauna learns the thrill of peer-to-peer car rentals. Natalie audits Lottie’s class in emotional apiology. Tai reflects, Misty hits the high seas, and you’ve never attended a baby shower like the one the Yellowjackets throw here."

The official synopsis provides viewers with intriguing clues regarding what to expect from the upcoming episode 3 and by the looks of it, the episode will be full of immersing and striking sets of events as the audience will see a never-before-seen baby shower ceremony.

The upcoming new episode will also showcase the girl gang experiencing an unnatural hangover. In the episode, viewers will also see Lottie’s emotional apiology class getting audited by Natalie and Tai reflecting on past events, with Misty hitting the high seas. Thus, fans are in for an intensely woven and enticing new episode.

What happened last time on Yellowjackets season 2?

In the preceding episode of the show's season 2, titled, Edible Complex, the audience saw Shauna talking to Jackie's corpse, while the ghost of Jackie taunted Shauna regarding her hunger. In the previous episode, Taissa insisted that it was time to cremate Jackie so that the gang could move on.

The episode also displayed Van saving Taissa from falling off a cliff while sleepwalking. Natalie faked Javi's demise to Travis with her own blood-covered pair of his shorts.

The episode saw Jackie's corpse getting burned on a pyre. In a highly bone-chilling moment, the rest of the gang was seen eating her dead body after giving in to their hunger, while Coach Ben watched in utter horror.

In the current scenario, Shauna was questioned regarding Adam's disappearance by Kevyn. The Citizen Detective was seen locating Misty and inviting her to work with him on Adam's disappearance case.

The episode also showcased Simone and Taissa getting engaged in a horrifying car accident. In the episode, Lottie told Natalie about Travis's demise, but she suspected that Lottie was hiding the real story.

Yellowjackets season 2 cast list

The cast members for the show's current season include:

Melanie Lynskey as the adult Shauna Shipman

Sophie Nélisse as the teenage Shauna Shipman

Tawny Cypress as the adult Taissa Turner

Jasmin Savoy Brown as the teenage Taissa Turner

Ella Purnell as Jackie Taylor

Steven Krueger as Ben Scott

Warren Kole as Jeff Sadecki

Christina Ricci as the adult Misty Quigley

Sammi Hanratty as the teenage Misty Quigley

Nicole Maines as Lisa

Elijah Wood as Walter

Watch episode 3 of Yellowjackets season 2, which will air on Showtime on Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

