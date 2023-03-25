Yellowjackets season 2 new cast members: Who are the 3 actors joining Showtime thriller series?

Episode 1 of Yellowjackets season 2 airs exclusively on the Showtime streaming service this Friday, March 24, 2023, and on the Showtime TV Network on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

The official synopsis for season 2 of Yellowjackets, given by Showtime, reads:

"Wildly talented high school girls' soccer players descend into savage clans after their plane crashes in the remote northern wilderness. Twenty-five years later, they discover that what began in the wild is far from over. They brought the darkness back with them."

The brand new second season of Yellowjackets will see some new faces, as three popular actors have joined the cast of the show. The list includes Lauren Ambrose, Simone Kessell, and Elijah Wood.

The three new cast members of Yellowjackets season 2 explored

1) Lauren Ambrose as the adult Van

The well-known American singer and actress Lauren Ambrose plays the lead role of adult Van in the brand new season 2 of Yellowjackets. The actress is best known for her portrayal of the character Claire Fisher in the 2001 TV series Six Feet Under, for which she received two Primetime Emmy nominations.

Ambrose is also known for her roles as Jilly Kitzinger in the 2011 series Torchwood: Miracle Day, Dorothy Turner in the popular series Apple TV+ series Servant, Vicky Rayburn in the 1997 movie In & Out, Florence "Chicklet" Forrest in the 2000 movie Psycho Beach Party and Abby in the 2012 movie Sleepwalk with Me.

Lauren Ambrose has also been a part of several other noteworthy movies and TV series, including Can't Hardly Wait, Swimming, Summertime's Calling Me, Admissions, Starting Out in the Evening, Diggers, A Dog Year, Where the Wild Things Are, Cold Souls, The Other Woman, The Return of Jezebel James, Party of Five, Dig, The X-Files, and a few others.

2) Simone Kessell as the adult Lottie

Joining Melanie Lynskey is fellow New Zealander Simone Kessell, who portrays the pivotal role of the adult Lottie in the second season of the Showtime series. The actress is best known for portraying the characters Lt. Alicia Washington in the Fox series Terra Nova, Queen Ahinoam in the 2016 series Of Kings and Prophets, and Breha Organa in the popular series Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Kessell is also well-known for playing the characters Tamara Chippindall in Fat Tony & Co., Isabelle Wilson in Underbelly: A Tale of Two Cities, Rebecca in The Crossing, Mother Teach in Our Flag Means Death, Faith Cooper in My Life Is Murder, Dr. Stella O'Shaughness in Medivac, Kim Swann in San Andreas, and Clara Coldstream in The Lovers.

The actress has also been a part of several other notable movies and TV series, including Liquid Bridge, Sum of Existence, The Informers, Frost/Nixon, Blue Boy, Burning Man, The Violent Earth, Hercules and the Amazon Women, Hercules and the Circle of Fire, Hercules in the Underworld, Xena: Warrior Princess, Heartbreak High, and more.

3) Elijah Wood as Walter

Beloved American actor Elijah Wood plays the brand new and crucial character Walter, a citizen detective, in Yellowjackets season 2. The actor is best known for his portrayal of the titular role of Frodo Baggins in the Lord of the Rings film trilogy and The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey.

The actor is also quite well known for playing the characters Patrick Wertz in the 2004 movie Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind, Jonathan Safran Foer in the 2005 movie Everything Is Illuminated, Martin in the 2008 movie The Oxford Murders, Cpl. Wilfred Hanson/Capt. John C. Chapin in the 2009 short film Beyond All Boundaries, and Tony in the 2017 movie I Don't Feel at Home in This World Anymore.

Elijah Wood has also been a significant part of several other notable TV series, movies, and short films, including Adventures from the Book of Virtues, Homicide: Life on the Street, Oliver Twist, The Osbournes, Franklin, Funny or Die Presents, Wilfred, Treasure Island, Red vs. Blue, Tron: Uprising, Over the Garden Wall, Dirk Gently's Holistic Detective Agency, Happy Feet Two, Setup, Punch, and many more.

Other actors on the cast list for Yellowjackets season 2 include Alexa Barajas as Mari, Nia Sondaya as Akilah, Sarah Desjardins as Callie Sadecki, Rukiya Bernard as Simone Abara, Aiden Stoxx as Sammy Abara-Turner, Peter Gadiot as Adam Martin, Alex Wyndham as Kevyn Tan, Luciano Leroux as Javi Martinez, and a few others.

Don't forget to watch the first episode of Yellowjackets season 2, which is currently streaming on the Showtime streaming platform.

