Yellowjackets, the multiple Primetime Emmy Award-nominated and highly enticing psychological mystery thriller, is all set to return with its much-awaited second season in March this year. The series chronicles the hair-raising story of a teenage group involved in a 1996 plane crash.

Season 2 of the series will make its arrival exclusively on the streaming platform Showtime on Friday, March 24, 2023, while it will make its on-air debut on Showtime Network, on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 9 pm ET/PT. Bart Nickerson and Ashley Lyle have served as creators of the Showtime thriller series.

Ever since the official first-look teaser trailer for Yellowjackets season 2 was dropped by Showtime, fans of the series have been eagerly waiting to find out how the upcoming new season will unfold and what dark mysteries await to be unveiled.

All about the second season of Yellowjackets, before it arrives on Showtime

The new season has heightened fans' expectations, especially as the first installment ended on a nail-biting note with Callie finding out about Adam's disappearance, Simone discovering Sammy's doll, the decapitated head of her pet dog, and a human heart, hidden in the basement.

In the season 1 finale, titled Sic Transit Gloria Mundi, viewers also saw Misty poisoning Jessica, Taissa winning the senate race, and Natalie getting kidnapped by an unknown group. The first season ended with Suzie telling Natalie that Travis' bank account was emptied by Lottie in a voicemail.

As is evident, several unresolved situations and questions remain hanging for the upcoming installment to explore. Season 2 is expected to provide the audience with answers to some of these questions. The official synopsis for the upcoming season reads:

"Wildly talented high school girls' soccer players descend into savage clans after their plane crashes in the remote northern wilderness. Twenty-five years later, they discover that what began in the wild is far from over. They brought the darkness back with them."

The official teaser trailer for season 2 was released by Showtime on YouTube on January 13, 2023. Take a closer look at the teaser clip here:

By the looks of the official teaser, it can be guessed that the upcoming season of Yellowjackets will be darker and scarier as the lead characters delve deep into their traumatic past that threatens to overshadow their present. It is likely that season 2 will take fans on a rollercoaster journey with new and astounding revelations.

Check out the cast list for the series' season 2

The cast list for the series' second season includes Melanie Lynskey as adult Shauna Shipman, Sophie Nélisse as teenage Shauna Shipman, Ella Purnell as Jackie Taylor, Tawny Cypress as the adult Taissa Turner, Steven Krueger as Ben Scott, Christina Ricci as the adult Misty Quigley, Warren Kole as Jeff Sadecki, and a few others.

Actor Elijah Wood will also be seen as a guest star in the new season.

Don't forget to watch Yellowjackets season 2, which will air on Showtime Network on March 26, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

