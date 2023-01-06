What time will Boys in Blue air on Showtime? Release date, plot, and more details about the docuseries

Boys in Blue is an intensely woven, highly thought-provoking, and moving documentary series that is all set to make its arrival with the first episode, exclusively on the popular television network Showtime, this Friday, January 6, 2023, at 8 pm Eastern Time (ET)/Pacific Time (PT).

Ever since the official trailer for Boys in Blue was released by Showtime, the audience has been eagerly waiting to witness how Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Peter Berg's miniseries will unfold and what it will bring to the table.

Learn all about Boys in Blue before it airs on Showtime

What to expect?

The official synopsis for the upcoming documentary series, Boys in Blue, given by Showtime Network, reads:

"Searing four-part documentary series spotlighting North Community High School and its football team as the players come of age in the aftermath of the police killing of George Floyd."

The synopsis further reads:

"The North Polars are coached and mentored by members of the Minneapolis Police Department and together they navigate the rising tensions between law enforcement and the community while the clock ticks toward a public referendum that will determine the fate of the force and the livelihood of the Polars’ coaching staff."

By the looks of the official synopsis, it is quite understandable that the docu-series will delve deep into the rising tension among community members after the unfortunate and chilling murder of George Floyd by the police. It will shed light on the relationship between The North Polars football team and their coaches, who are members of the Minneapolis Police Department.

The docu-series will provide the audience with insights into the world of the North side, which was rattled after the terrifying death of George Floyd. The miniseries will also showcase how the community navigated its way through high-rise tension and chaos.

How many episodes are there in the docu-series?

The documentary series consists of a total of four parts. A list of all four episodes and their release dates is given below:

Episode 1: Day By Day - Friday, January 6, 2023

Episode 2: We Get Better and Better - Friday, January 13, 2023

Episode 3: Until We Can't Be Beat - Friday, January 20, 2023

Episode 4: Won't Be Beat - Friday, January 27, 20233

The official synopsis for the premiere episode, titled Day By Day, which will arrive on Showtime this Friday, January 6, 2023, at 8 pm ET / PT, given by Showtime, reads:

"In the wake of George Floyd's murder, tensions run high in Minneapolis. At North High School, football coaches work endlessly to earn a championship and keep their kids safe. The biggest challenge? They're all police officers."

The official synopsis of the first part of the miniseries provides viewers with hints of what to expect from the premiere episode. By the looks of it, it seems like from the very beginning, the docu-series will dig deep into the rising chaos in Minneapolis, post George Floyd's death.

It looks like the docu-series will take the audience on an emotionally heavy and arresting rollercoaster journey.

Don't forget to watch the first episode of Boys in Blue, which will air on Friday, January 6, 2023, at 8:00 pm ET/PT on Showtime.

