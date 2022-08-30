5 new documentaries releasing in September 2022

2022 has been a great year for documentaries, and September is no exception to this. With thrilling and exciting titles across various streaming platforms, the month promises to be a treat for anyone looking to catch a well-executed documentary title.

This month, popular OTT platforms like Showtime, Netflix, HBO, Disney+ and Apple TV+ are each bringing their own new documentaries. Be it sports, wildlife, or famous personalities, the titles lined up for September promise to have it all.

Mark your calendars and be sure to catch these exciting releases dropping throughout the month.

McEnroe, Escape from Kabul, and more: Some must-watch documentaries arriving this September

1) McEnroe

McEnroe (Image via Showtime)

Date of Release - September 2, 2022, on demand and September 4, 2022, on air

Platform - Showtime

Showtime is set to release a documentary on John McEnroe, the legendary rockstar of tennis. The movie, titled McEnroe, premiered at the Tribeca Festival in June. It has been directed by Barney Douglas, and offers viewers a closer look at the person behind the star on the court.

John McEnroe is celebrated as one of the greatest players in tennis, both for his accolades and his personality. He garnered fame with his prowess in the game, especially his volleys and shot-making, and later his on-court rivalries with Jimmy Connors and Bjorn Borg.

The upcoming documentary also includes first-hand accounts from McEnroe as well as his close associates and rivals.

The official synopsis of the film describes McEnroe as "one of the most explosive and compelling sports icons of all time." It mentions that the tennis star was "prone to self-destruction" and goes on to say that while these conflicts inside him propelled him to fame, they also very nearly "broke" him.

The synopsis continues:

"McEnroe features completely unseen film archive from some of the biggest matches in tennis history – including the US Open and Wimbledon - as well as home video footage from John himself. Contributions from John’s children and his wife Patty Smyth provide a level of intimacy that takes the film beyond a mere sports biopic and into the realms of something deeply personal and confessional. Featuring icons such as Billie Jean King, Bjorn Borg and Keith Richards, the film brings to life a golden age of tennis and the 80’s excess of John’s hometown: New York City."

2) The Anthrax Attacks

The Anthrax Attacks (Image via Netflix)

Date of Release - September 8, 2022

Platform - Netflix

The Anthrax Attacks is an upcoming documentary on Netflix that revolves around the mail-delivered anthrax attacks that started in the U.S. a few weeks after the attacks of September 11, 2001. Directed by Dan Krauss, the investigative piece is set to be released on September 8, 2022, exclusively on Netflix.

A week after the tragedy of September 11, 2001, mails containing the lethal anthrax virus were sent to various addresses across America. These addresses included the headquarters of various channels, as well as two Democratic Senators. The attacks killed five people and infected 17 others.

The perpetrator is believed to be Dr. Bruce Ivins, a biodefence scientist at Fort Detrick, Maryland. The case, which was codenamed Amerithrax, was closed after the believed perpetrator killed himself.

The Netflix documentary recreates the incident to offer a cumulative view on the subject.

3) Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory

Epic Adventures with Bertie Gregory (Image via Disney+)

Date of Release - September 8, 2022

Platform - Disney+

Disney+ is set to release an exciting new wildlife docuseries produced by the house of National Geographic. The series has multiple directors like James Brickell, Hugh Pearson, Susie Povey, Parker Brown, George Pagliero and Will West. It will be hosted by National Geographic explorer Bertie Gregory.

The five-episode adventure series follows 29-years old wildlife explorer Bertie Gregory as he travels to some of the most awe-inspiring and secretive places in the world. The BAFTA winning cinematographer will be equipped with some of the best filming equipment, as he ventures into the jungles of Zambia and the icy cold of Antarctica.

Across the five-episode run of the docuseries, Gregory will be seen attempting to film the largest gathering of feeding fin whales and the second largest animal in the world near Elephant Island in Antarctica. In Zambia, the adventurer will also explore the habitat of the buffalo-killing lions.

4) Escape from Kabul

Afghan civilians being airlifted out of Kabul by U.S. (Image via ZUMA Wire)

Date of Release - September 21, 2022

Platform - HBO, HBO Max

Escape from Kabul is an HBO original documentary that follows the 18-day evacuation that took place at the Kabul International Airport during August 2021. The movie has been directed by Jamie Roberts and executive produced by Dan Reed. Both of them have previously worked on HBO's Four Hours at the Capitol.

Escape from Kabul gives viewers a detailed account of the largest evacuation in American history. It chronicles how 124,000 people were airlifted out of Kabul after the Taliban took control of the capital city before the stipulated date, sending numerous Afghans into panic. To flee the country, they all collected near the Kabul International Airport hoping to escape the oncoming Taliban regime.

The last week of evacuation also saw a suicide bomb taking the lives of 13 U.S. military personnel and 170 civilians.

Soldiers helping Afghans during the evacuation of Kabul (Image via Getty)

The 18-day evacuation program finally marked the end of the twenty-year-long war between Afghanistan and America, which started in the aftermath of the September 11, 2001 attacks.

The documentary uses unseen and archival footage from Ground Zero, along with accounts from Marines, the Taliban as well as Afghan civilians.

Escape from Kabul premieres on HBO and HBO Max on September 21, 2022, at 9 pm E.T.

5) Sidney

Sidney (Image via Apple TV+)

Date of Release - September 23, 2022

Platform - Apple TV+

Sidney is an upcoming documentary from Apple TV+ that chronicles the life of legendary black artist Sidney Poitier. The title has been directed by The Black Godfather director, Reginald Hudlin. It has been produced by none other than Oprah Winfrey.

Sidney tells the story of Sidney Poitier, a famous black actor, filmmaker and activist who was one of the last major stars from the Golden Age of Hollywood. Poitier was the first black actor to receive the Academy Award for Best Actor. The upcoming documentary explores the legacy of Poitier as one of the foremost black actors of his era. That apart, it also takes a closer look at his role in the Civil Rights Movement of the 1950s and 1960s.

The movie features interviews with Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Robert Redford, Lenny Kravitz, Barbra Streisand, Spike Lee and many others.

Sidney is set to release exclusively on Apple TV+ on September 23, 2022.

With all these exciting documentaries releasing in September, the inquisitive audience is sure to enjoy their fall evenings.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Upasya Bhowal