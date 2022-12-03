What time will George & Tammy air on Showtime? Release date, plot and more about the musical biopic

The musical biopic George & Tammy will air on Showtime and the Paramount network on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at 9 pm ET. The show will air on Paramount since it was initially going to be a Paramount+ series.

After the first episode of George & Tammy's release on Showtime, the rest of the episodes will be released every Friday on streaming and they will air on TV every Sunday night.

The show's synopsis reads:

“The limited drama chronicles the country music power couple, Tammy Wynette and George Jones, whose complicated-but-enduring relationship inspired some of the most iconic music of all time.”

The show will star Jessica Chastain as Tammy Wynette while Michael Shannon will play the role of country singer George Jones. Other members of the cast include David Wilson Barnes, Walton Goggins, Kelly McCormack, Kate Arrington and Katy Mixon, among several others in prominent roles.

George & Tammy is the biography of country singer George Jones and Tammy Wynette. The couple were incredibly popular and were also known as the "King and Queen of Country Music." George and Tammy had found success early as solo artists before they met and fell in love. The two had earlier been married to other people and when they got married, it was both their third marriage. George and Tammy were married for a very short period of time, from 1969 to 1975.

George & Tammy is based on a memoir, The Three of Us: Growing up with Tammy and George, written by the couple's only daughter, Tamala Georgette. Georgette had seen the couple's fame and the darker side of her parents' relationship since she was a child.

She chronicled her experience of what it was like growing up with two famous musicians and her mother's addiction to painkillers that ultimately led to her death. Georgette also saw her father's alcoholism, which caused a rift between the father and the daughter.

The show will portray all the highs and lows of the life of this famous couple.

Who created George & Tammy?

The show is created by Abe Sylvia, who is is a producer, director, writer. He is known for writing The Eyes of Tammy Faye, and has also produced and directed Dead to Me, Hap and Leonard, The Affair, and Nurse Jackie.

The show is executively produced by Jessica Chastain, Andrew Lazar, David Glasser, Josh Brolin, David Hutkin, Bob Yari, and Bryan Goluboff. The series is directed by John Hillcoat, who also directed the Lawless and a Black Mirror episode titled Crocodile.

Trailer of George & Tammy shows the essence of the characters

The trailer gives a highlight into the colorful yet tumultuous lives of the two famous country musicians, George and Tammy. It also shows the highs and the lows the couple faces in their personal life.

In an interview with The New York Post, Chastain said that Georgette, George and Tammy's daughter, didn't want to portray her mother as a victim. The actress said that while Tammy is seen as a victim, she made her life choices and "navigated her life in the way that she saw fit."

The show will air on Showtime and on Paramount on December 4, 2022 from 9 pm ET.

