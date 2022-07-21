Black Mirror Season 6: Everything we know so far

Over three years later, Black Mirror creators Charlie Brooker and Anabel Jones have finally announced that fans can anticipate a new season.

The dystopian science-fiction show gives viewers a glimpse of the various stages of dependency on technology through chilling narratives. Prior to the pandemic, the events of the show felt like a distant future. However, with the pandemic forcing us to be confined to our homes and experience the world through the rectangle of our screens, the theme of Black Mirror perhaps felt a little too close for comfort.

Since the show primarily focused on the disturbing downsides of technological advancement, the creators suspended the series at the time, claiming that it would be too depressing to watch in the midst of the raging pandemic.

Now that things are a little different, we will thankfully not have to wait too long for the upcoming Season 6 of the acclaimed show.

What do we know about the cast of Black Mirror Season 6?

The cast list for Black Mirror Season 6 has been announced for the first three episodes of the series. As the season gears towards its official release, we will learn more about the cast members joining for the latter episodes.

Zazie Beetz is one of the most significant additions to the cast. The actress is best known for her role as Van in Atlanta and her appearances in Deadpool 2 and Joker. She is also known for voicing Amber Bennett in the Amazon Prime Video Original animated series Invincible.

She will be joined by Aaron Paul, of Breaking Bad fame. The actor has also been featured in a recurring role in the dystopian science-fiction series Westworld.

Paapa Essiedu, from the drama television series I May Destroy You, will also be joining the cast. Furthermore, Josh Hartnett from Penny Dreadful will be appearing in the new season alongside Kate Mara from the Hulu drama miniseries A Teacher.

Other cast members include Danny Ramirez (Top Gun: Maverick), Clara Rugaard (I Am Mother), Auden Thornton (This Is Us), and Anjana Vasan (Spider-Man: Far From Home).

Is there a trailer or plot synopsis for Season 6 yet?

Sadly, no trailer or plot synopsis has been released yet for Season 6. The show is still in its production stage and it is impossible to predict when we can finally watch the trailer. Judging from the trailer drops of previous seasons, we may have a trailer 4-5 months before release, but they have also been known to drop the trailer with just a month to spare.

Since Black Mirror is an anthology series, there is no plot synopsis in regard to the overall storyline. Each episode will have its own descriptive plot, but the creators have always been very secretive about those.

It has been mentioned by Brooker that Season 6 will have a bigger cinematic scope in terms of production quality and there will be more episodes as compared to the previous season.

When can we expect the release?

Streamr @StreamrNews



via: variety.com/2022/tv/news/b…) The new season of #BlackMirror will feature performances from: Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, Paapa Essiedu, Kate Mara and Zazie Beetz.via: @Variety The new season of #BlackMirror will feature performances from: Aaron Paul, Josh Hartnett, Paapa Essiedu, Kate Mara and Zazie Beetz. via: @Variety (variety.com/2022/tv/news/b…) https://t.co/tBHgQDkfiI

No official release date has been announced yet. Given that the season is still in the making, we may not have a date anytime soon. It is likely that the upcoming season will be released sometime in the second half of 2023.

Like all other installments of Black Mirror, Season 6 too will be released exclusively on Netflix.

Watch this space for more updates on Black Mirror Season 6.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far