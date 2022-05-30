BLACKPINK's Netflix playlist: 5 TV shows loved by the K-pop girl group

BLACKPINK's growing fandom is not a surprise at all. With BLACKPINK making a comeback soon, Blinks (BLACKPINK's fandom) should be updated with all the information related to the girls. With their dynamic stage performances, stunning visuals, and global fandom, BLACKPINK has made a massive name. The YG Entertainment girl group is also considered one of the most prominent girl groups.

With the four members frequently being in the spotlight, they often share messages and personal information with their dear fans. During an interview, the highest-charting K-pop girl group of all time also dished on their favorite Netflix TV series.

The girl group also has had a documentary about them on Netflix, the streaming giant. While discussing BLACKPINK: Light Up The Sky, the BLACKPINK members shared a list of their favorite Netflix TV shows you need to check out.

Here's a list of BLACKPINK's five most-liked Netflix TV shows to add to your watchlist.

BLACKPINK's Netflix playlist: 5 TV shows to watch now

1) La Casa Da Papel or Money Heist

The hit Spanish crime drama is also on BLACKPINK's Netflix favorite list. La Casa Da Papel, or Money Heist, follows a criminal mastermind who gathers eight criminals with specific abilities who help him execute the biggest heist in the history of Spain: printing billions of Euros in the Royal Mint of Spain.

Money Heist is one of the most successful shows on the streamer. Korea will soon witness its version of Money Heist with a splendid cast, including Alvaro Morte, Pedro Alonso, Ursula Corbero, and others.

2) Kingdom

Another popular drama loved by BLACKPINK is Kingdom, a South Korean thriller drama starring Ju Ji-hoon, Bae Doona, and Kim Seong-gyu in the leading roles.

The historical Netflix K-drama follows the story of a crowned prince who must face new enemies and save his people after a plague takes over his kingdom.

Fun fact: Kingdom was Netflix's first original K-drama.

3) Stranger Things

The science-fiction horror drama released its fourth season and is already all over the news. No wonder it is BLACKPINK's favorite as well. Stranger Things follows the after-events of a young boy missing in a small town. The townspeople must face supernatural forces and one strange little girl to unveil the mystery.

The blockbuster hit stars Millie Bobby Brown, Joe Keery, Sadie Sink, Natalia Dyer, Noah Schnapp, Finn Wolfhard, etc.

4) Dark

BLACKPINK's other favorite from the Netflix gallery is the German science fiction mystery drama, Dark. The hit time-travel drama will keep you on its toes with the story examining the dark past of four families living in a small German town when they get together in search of two missing children.

Regarded as Netflix's first German-language series, the show stars Louis Hofmann, Lisa Vicari, Oliver Masucci, and more.

5) Black Mirror

Next on BLACKPINK's Netflix playlist is Black Mirror, a science fiction anthology set in the near future where humanity's greatest inventions collide with the darkest instincts.

Set in an abstrusely dystopian era, Black Mirror is a critical hit for its almost accurate outcomes after humans get involved with advanced technology.

The anthology has starred many talented actors, including Miley Cyrus, Alex Lawther, Daniel Kaluuya, Jon Hamm, Jessica Brown, etc.

The girl group recently sat with the Rolling Stones to give an insight to fans about their personal and professional lives. With BLACKPINK's comeback in the works, fans will garner more information about the pop stars as they do more and more public appearances.

