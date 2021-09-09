What is Michael Constantine's net worth? Actor best know for playing the dad in "My Big Fat Greek Wedding" passes away at 94 

Michael Constantine was best known for playing Toula's father in My Big Fat Greek Wedding. On August 31, 94-year-old Constantine passed away from natural causes. According to Michael Constantine's family's statement to Reading Eagle, the actor had been unwell for a few years now. However, the cause of his illness or its nature was not revealed.

His brother-in-law Michael Gordon said,

"Last week he could still sing all four stanzas of the Reading High School alma mater from memory."

Gordon further added,

"He's always considered himself a Reading native. People would come up and say, 'You're from California,' (and he'd say) 'Oh no, I'm from Reading.'"

Michael Constantine's net worth

SAD FAREWELL

Michael Constantine was in many movies and TV shows. It would take several tweets to cover them. I first knew him for Room 222 and later caught up with his many movies from The Hustler to My Big Fat Greek Wedding. Michael was 94 years old. RIP pic.twitter.com/gJUHPMpr9m — James L Neibaur (@JimLNeibaur) September 9, 2021

According to multiple sources, Michael Constantine was worth around $2 million. However, the unofficial amount might be more.

Born as Gus Efstratiou on 22 May 1927, Michael was of Greek and American descent. The actor began his career in the mid-1950s as an understudy to renowned stage and film actor Paul Muni in the stage production Inherit the Wind. During the play, Michael met actress Julianna McCarthy, whom he married three years later.

The two share daughter Thea Eileen and son Brendan Neil. The former couple separated in 1969. Michael's second marriage also reportedly ended with a divorce.

In the same year, Michael Constantine began his role in ABC's sitcom Room 222, portraying Principal Seymour Kaufman. He won an Emmy for this role in 1970. A year later, the Reading, Pennsylvania native won a Golden Globe role and another Emmy nomination for his performance as Kaufman.

In the early 1970's Constantine appeared in several one-time roles in TV series and TV movies till 1976. That same year, Michael Constantine jumped into The Krofft Supershow, where he played the Sorcerer.

Michael Constantine, the dad to our cast-family, a gift to the written word, and always a friend. Acting with him came with a rush of love and fun. I will treasure this man who brought Gus to life. He gave us so much laughter and deserves a rest now. We love you Michael. 🇬🇷 pic.twitter.com/PV0sIBtaUX — Nia Vardalos (@NiaVardalos) September 9, 2021

In 1976, Michael starred as Judge Matthew Sirota in NBC's Sirota's Court. The show ran for only a year, and Constantine had starred in 13 episodes. However, Michael Constantine received a Golden Globe nomination for Sitorta's Court in the category of Best Actor in a Television Series - Comedy or Musical.

After playing brief roles in television projects throughout the 1980s and 1990s, in 2002, Michael portrayed Toula's father, Gus Portokalos, in My Big Fat Greek Wedding, which grossed over $368 million worldwide on a budget of $5 million.

Also Read

Michael Constantine reprised the role in the spinoff TV series in 2003 and the sequel in 2016. While Constantine's abode and ventures are publicly unknown, the nonagenarian lived in his hometown of Reading, Pennsylvania.

Edited by Siddharth Satish