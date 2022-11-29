"She's too much": Yellowstone fans annoyed with Beth and Jamie subplot

Yellowstone season 5 just aired on the Paramount network and fans have already started to have doubts about the character of Beth Dutton (Kelly Reilly). However, it's not like people didn't love Beth as she was a well-loved character, because she is strong, resilient, and doesn't back down from obstacles.

Beth is a force to be reckoned with and fans love her strong-will, but since the start of season five, Beth seems to be quite ruthless at times. In the fourth season of Yellowstone, some fans couldn't help but voice their concerns about Beth's behavior towards her adopted brother Jamie (Wes Bentley) Now, with season five, it is quite evident that the relationship between the brother and sister is more strenuous than ever.

Fans have taken to Twitter to express their distaste for the character development they are seeing in Beth.

Fans dislike Beth's behavior towards Jamie in Yellowstone season 5

Several fans of the show are left wondering why Beth is being so rude and ruthless towards Jamie. While some think that it isn't fair for her brother to deal with her behavior, others say that she has no right to behave the way she's behaving with him.

However, there is a reason for her hating Jamie as he facilitated her abortion when she was young and is also the reason why she cannot have biological kids with Rip (Cole Hauser).

Beth also met Carter (Finn Little) and adopted him as her son, even though she was still warming to the idea of being his mother. While this shows her nurturing side, her hatred towards her brother says something completely different.

Yellowstone fans on Twitter have taken to the platform to express their shock at Beth insulting Jamie by saying that he wasn't a part of their family.

yellowstone spoilers season @bethduttns tbh the dutton enemies are very lucky jamie and beth despise each other because if they were united and fighting together for that piece of land no enemy would stand a chance they’d probably kick even john dutton himself out of the deal tbh the dutton enemies are very lucky jamie and beth despise each other because if they were united and fighting together for that piece of land no enemy would stand a chance they’d probably kick even john dutton himself out of the deal

Moosey @SwagMoss Yellowstone had a good run but the show has run it’s course. I can’t watch Beth and Jamie fight anymore one is the DA of a state and the other is a brilliant business women who takes out Fortune 500 for fun and they fight light 7 year olds. Yellowstone had a good run but the show has run it’s course. I can’t watch Beth and Jamie fight anymore one is the DA of a state and the other is a brilliant business women who takes out Fortune 500 for fun and they fight light 7 year olds.

lawrence @lawrenc10551291 #Yellowstone Are we all just tired of Beth or what? Her hate toward Jamie is ruining crap. Jamie was a young man trying his best. He made a mistake and no she just can't let it go. It's annoying as hell. Time to move on! My co worker says Yellowstone is just Dallas revamped #Yellowstone Are we all just tired of Beth or what? Her hate toward Jamie is ruining crap. Jamie was a young man trying his best. He made a mistake and no she just can't let it go. It's annoying as hell. Time to move on! My co worker says Yellowstone is just Dallas revamped

Tinadog @Tinadog4 @Yellowstone I know Beth is just a character written by someone but honestly the hate is hard to watch. Wonder where the writers get it from. @Yellowstone I know Beth is just a character written by someone but honestly the hate is hard to watch. Wonder where the writers get it from.

Kelly Reilly says that Beth knows how to "destroy"

After the fourth season began, actress Kelly Reilly told TV Line that Beth could destroy her enemies in an instant. She added that her character won't think twice before destroying someone's career or life, she thinks they are her enemies.

The Yellowstone star added:

“She knows how to destroy, but does she know how to nurture, how to take care of something?”

Beth's ruthless nature became quite evident when she accepted Carter into the family, but following the shopping spree and the feud, she kicked him out of the house.

Fans of Yellowstone had a lot of expectations for Beth, Rip and Carter's storylines. So far, however, they have only expressed their disappointment at Beth's rude behavior towards her family.

D One @darnold64 Am I the only one that was cheering for Jamie to run Beth down? #Yellowstone Am I the only one that was cheering for Jamie to run Beth down? #Yellowstone

Barbie D H @barbiesway @Yellowstone I get her being bitter but her blatantly violent, vulgar, behavior is beyond out of control. Threatening to get rid of a baby. EVIL. I often change channel when Beth's on. When a character is always over the top, writers keep trying to TOP that & the story & character gets lost. @Yellowstone I get her being bitter but her blatantly violent, vulgar, behavior is beyond out of control. Threatening to get rid of a baby. EVIL. I often change channel when Beth's on. When a character is always over the top, writers keep trying to TOP that & the story & character gets lost.

Norma Robinson @robinson4979 @Yellowstone I'm officially over Beth and the hatred that Jamie gets. He made a mistake as a teenager. He was stupid and desperate to save his sister from her own stupid decision. It's enough already. Jamie deserves happiness and Beth could be happy if she wasn't so rotten inside. @Yellowstone I'm officially over Beth and the hatred that Jamie gets. He made a mistake as a teenager. He was stupid and desperate to save his sister from her own stupid decision. It's enough already. Jamie deserves happiness and Beth could be happy if she wasn't so rotten inside.

Everyone seems fed up with Beth and her character's development trajectory in Yellowstone. Fans also believe that writers are going over the top to portray her as an independent and ruthless individual. They also do not seem to like the way she treats Jamie and some are even rooting for him.

However, fans are still hoping that they might see a positive change in Beth in the upcoming episodes.

The fifth episode of Yellowstone season five will be released on Paramount on Sunday, December 4, 2022.

