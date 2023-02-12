Uncoupled gets season 2 renewal at Showtime after Netflix cancellation

Fans of the romcom series Uncoupled can rejoice as the show is being renewed for a second season, which will be streaming on Showtime. The network decided to resurrect the show after it was canceled by Netflix.

Mike Sington @MikeSington After being canceled by Netflix, “Uncoupled” has been revived at Showtime for a second season. After being canceled by Netflix, “Uncoupled” has been revived at Showtime for a second season. https://t.co/rtkaeGTfde

Uncoupled stars Neil Patrick Harris as Michael Lawson, Tuc Watkins as Colin McKenna, and Tisha Campbell as Suzanne Prentiss. It even has Marcia Gay Harden as Claire Lewis Emerson Brooks as Billy Burns, and Brooks Ashmanskas as Stanley James.

Several actors also appear in recurring roles on the show and they include:

André De Shields

Colin Hanlon

Jai Rodriguez

Nic Rouleau

Jasai Chase Owens

Stephanie Faracy

Byron Jennings

Others like Gilles Marini, Peter Porte, David Burtka, and Dan Amboyer, among others, star as guests on the show.

Uncoupled looks at themes of dating as a gay person in the modern world

Uncoupled follows Michael Lawson, a middle-aged real estate agent who gets dumped by his long-term boyfriend. Now Michael must find his own way into the modern dating world or remain single for the rest of his life. Season one of the show had an intriguing plot and several hilarious moments.

Netflix has infamously pulled the plug on several shows in the past few months, including Inside Job, Warrior Nun, Resident Evil, and 1899. Fans have reacted with dismay and fury upon the cancelation of these shows, but there hasn't been any response from Netflix.

After Netflix canceled Uncoupled, the search for a new home for the show began immediately, but they weren't initially successful. Thankfully, Showtime came to its rescue, much to fans' relief. As of now, there has been no announcement about the release date or plot for the new season.

Show lead Neil Patrick Harris previously stated:

"I find that doing a s*xy show where it's gay content, but it's easily observed and processed by everyone is kind of a step in an interesting direction. I think we're in a very fortunate time, at least as actors, to be able to be in an Uncoupled because they wouldn't necessarily make a show like this 10 years ago, five years ago, even."

He continued to say that the story was more of a coming-out story. It was a story of younger people who were struggling with their s*xuality and what it means. The star noted that it was a great thing that it was a story that has been told and is still getting told.

Showtime recently merged with Paramount+ and is already working on several new shows and spinoffs. They wish to focus on stories with sophisticated characters. Uncoupled was created by Emily in Paris creator Darren Star and Modern Family writer Jeffrey Richman.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"Michael's life seemed to be perfect, until his long time partner blindsided him after 17 years of being in a relationship. He has to confront the nightmares of losing his soulmate and suddenly finding himself as a single gay man in his mid-40s."

Season one of the show had eight episodes with a runtime of 27 to 31 minutes per episode.

Poll : 0 votes