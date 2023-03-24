Andy Cohen reacts ‘Oh Boy!’ as Melanie Lynskey shares her first interaction with RHOBH star Kathy Hilton

During her appearance on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, actress Melanie Lynskey answered several questions. In a conversation on RHOBH season 12, host Andy Cohen asked her about meeting Kathy Hilton at last summer's premiere screening.

Melanie Lynskey's reply, while confirming the news, was hesitant and included:

“It is true and I was so excited I was like, 'we are going to see all the housewives and I am so excited' but it was before I knew about Aspen. Yeah, so nobody was there. And Kathy was there too, she is very gracious, she liked the dress I was wearing and she said 'I have one of those summers in a closet in new York.'”

In response to Lynskey's answer, Andy Cohen was left with only two words, “Oh Boy!”

What happened in The "Aspen" episode that Melanie Lynskey mentioned in her interview?

A lot of headlines were made during that season of RHOBH because of the most famous "Aspen" episode, which basically had everyone angry with everyone. Lisa Rinna and Sutton Stracke were already fighting among the cast members, and Garcelle Beauvais and Erika Jayne started another fight.

Dueling over Erika's drinking in the episode created a big buzz. While doing so, Erika accused Garcelle of fabricating a narrative about her drinking and making it a big deal. The latter, however, didn't let that stop her from sharing her response.

She said,

“Erika, I don't have to make you look bad. You can do that on your own.”

Amidst all this feud between the women, everyone decided to visit Aspen. However, Kathy Hilton lost control there, and the fight became even more intense.

In episode 18, Hilton was delighted to see her tequila brand, Casa del Sol, at the club they were at to get drinks. She did not appreciate Lisa ordering a shot of Kendall Jenner's 818.

Kathy's meltdown was not captured on camera, and according to E News, Sutton stated:

"Kathy was a little off. She kept asking everybody to do the conga line. And I don't think anybody wanted to do it. The next thing I know she's in my face saying that she wanted to go home, and, 'If you don't go home with me, you're not my friend.'"

A lot of statements were made about this, and the other housewives even commented on what happened in the car on the way home to Kyle's house. In light of the fact that RHOBH's premiere screening was held at an odd time and place last summer, there is a good reason for that.

Melanie Lynskey reveals her thoughts on George Clooney and her celebrity crush

During the interview, Melanie Lynskey was asked about her Up in the Air co-star George Clooney. The actress was quick to joke and called him "naughty."

In Outside the Actors Studio, Lynskey discussed how Katrin Cartlidge's role in Naked (1993) inspired her to become an actress herself. Her acting has been an inspiration since she was a young child. Aside from this, she also mentioned her first concert, an Australian band called the Hoodoo Gurus.

Further, Melanie Lynskey explained how she uses grimace face emojis a lot in chats and conversations. When asked about her celebrity crush, she revealed it to be Oliver Platt.

Platt has appeared in a number of well-known films, including Flatliners (1990), Beethoven (1992), Indecent Proposal, The Temp, The Three Musketeers (all 1993), Executive Decision, A Time to Kill (both 1996), Dangerous Beauty, Bulworth, and many others.

