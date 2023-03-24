Yellowjackets season 2 new episodes release schedule explored

Yellowjackets, the highly engaging psychological suspense thriller series, returns this Friday, March 24, 2023, with the premiere episode of its brand new season 2, exclusively on the popular streaming platform Showtime. Viewers can watch the same, on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 9:00 pm Eastern Time (ET) on the Showtime TV Network.

The fan-favorite thriller show depicts the story of a group of teenagers associated with a plane crash in 1996. Season 2 stars Melanie Lynskey, Sophie Nélisse, Ella Purnell, Tawny Cypress, Elijah Wood, Steven Krueger, Christina Ricci, and several others.

Created by Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson, the series gained a lot of traction in its first season due to the captivating storylines and outstanding performances by the lead cast members. Without a doubt, fans have been buzzing with anticipation to see where the new season will take the show.

Yellowjackets season 2 consists of a total of eight episodes

The eagerly anticipated season 2 of the Showtime series consists of a total of eight episodes. All of the episodes are scheduled to air on a weekly basis. On the streaming service Showtime, the audience can expect new episodes of season 2 of the show every Friday. However, those planning to watch the new episodes on the Showtime TV Channel can expect them every Sunday.

Take a closer look at the release schedule of the episodes of Yellowjackets season 2 on the streaming platform below:

Episode 1: March 24, 2023

March 24, 2023 Episode 2: March 31, 2023

March 31, 2023 Episode 3: April 7, 2023

April 7, 2023 Episode 4: April 14, 2023

April 14, 2023 Episode 5: April 21, 2023

April 21, 2023 Episode 6: April 28, 2023

April 28, 2023 Episode 7: May 5, 2023

May 5, 2023 Episode 8: May 12, 2023

A list of the release schedules for the new episodes on the Showtime TV Network is provided below:

Episode 1: March 26, 2023

March 26, 2023 Episode 2: April 2, 2023

April 2, 2023 Episode 3: April 9, 2023

April 9, 2023 Episode 4: April 16, 2023

April 16, 2023 Episode 5: April 23, 2023

April 23, 2023 Episode 6: April 30, 2023

April 30, 2023 Episode 7: May 7, 2023

May 7, 2023 Episode 8: May 14, 2023

Episode 1 of Yellowjackets season 2 will see the survivors cope with certain challenges

The first episode of the show's second season has been titled, Friends, Romans, Countrymen. Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson have served as writers for the new episode, while Daisy von Scherler Mayer has acted as the director of the premiere episode.

Showtime's official synopsis for Yellowjackets season 2 premiere episode, Friends, Romans, Countrymen, reads as follows:

"Two months into winter the survivors cope with falling rations, low morale and their latest disastrous attempt to freeze a teammate out of the game."

The brief official synopsis provides the audience with intriguing clues regarding what to expect from the episode. By the looks of it, it is quite understandable that the episode sees some pretty riveting sets of events. The survivors are in a difficult situation because their rations and morale are running low, making it difficult for them to maintain their will to survive during the winter month.

The episode also showcases the survivors dealing with their current mishap of trying to freeze a teammate out of the game. Thus, it is safe to say that the audience is in for an eventful episode.

As per the brief description forYellowjackets season 2, released by Showtime:

"The Yellowjackets barely made it through summer, but now as winter begins to bite, we’ll see if hunger and desperation turn into full-on psychosis. Meanwhile, 25 years later, each survivor must determine if the darkness is coming for them or from them."

Don't forget to watch episode 1 of Yellowjackets season 2, which arrives on the Showtime streaming service on March 24, 2023, and on the Showtime TV Channel on March 26, 2023, at 9 pm ET.

