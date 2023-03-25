Where was Yellowjackets shot? Filming locations of the Showtime series explored

Yellowjackets, the critically acclaimed and highly popular dark suspense thriller series, made its return with the premiere episode of its season 2, exclusively on Showtime, on Friday, March 24. Episode 2 is scheduled to air on the channel this Sunday, March 26, at 9:00 pm ET.

Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson have acted as creators of the fan-favorite Showtime series. As per the official synopsis for Yellowjackets, given by Showtime:

"Wildly talented high school girls' soccer players descend into savage clans after their plane crashes in the remote northern wilderness. Twenty-five years later, they discover that what began in the wild is far from over. They brought the darkness back with them."

Over the last season, the arresting thriller series has garnered a lot of positive responses from both the critics and the audience due to its chilling storyline, outstanding acting by the lead cast, and alluring filming locations.

The series was shot predominantly in British Columbia, Canada, although the show's pilot was filmed in Los Angeles, California.

Showtime's hit series Yellowjackets was filmed all over British Columbia, Canada

1) Surrey, British Columbia

Some of the most crucial scenes in Yellowjackets season 1 were shot at the Panther Paintball & Airsoft Sports Park in the city of Surrey, British Columbia, located at 19022 16th Avenue in the city. The amazing sports park is widely known for featuring some of the biggest airsoft and outdoor paintball fields in British Columbia. The location also provides all the sports park facilities for visitors.

Thus, the location was the perfect fit for the show's story's battle-worn wilderness. Scenes displaying the disastrous plane crash and the areas where all the series' young characters ended up stranded were also captured at this particular location.

2) Vancouver, British Columbia

Many significant sequences in the Showtime series' season 1 were captured at an array of locations in and around Vancouver City, which is a west coast seaport in British Columbia. It is reportedly one of the most ethnically diverse and densest cities in Canada.

The production company utilized Finch’s Tea House and the Holy Rosary Cathedral Hall in downtown Vancouver to shoot several pivotal sequences in the first season of the Showtime series. The former is situated at 353 West Pender Street and the latter is located at 650 Richards Street.

3) Burnaby, British Columbia

The cast and crew of the series were also in Burnaby, British Columbia, to film several significant scenes from the series' season 1. Burnaby is a city located in the Lower Mainland region of British Columbia, Canada.

Several dramatic sequences were captured at The Bridge Studios, situated at 2400 Boundary Road in Burnaby City. The studio has one of the biggest effects stages in North America.

Although for the most part, season 1 was shot in British Columbia, the pilot episode was captured in Los Angeles, California. Reportedly, the second season of Yellowjackets has mostly been shot in metro Vancouver.

The cast members of the series' season 2 include Melanie Lynskey, Tawny Cypress, Ella Purnell, Steven Krueger, Simone Kessell, Lauren Ambrose, Elijah Wood, Alexa Barajas, Nia Sondaya, Sarah Desjardins, Rukiya Bernard, Aiden Stoxx, Peter Gadiot, Alex Wyndham, Luciano Leroux, and more.

Catch Yellowjackets season 2 episode 1, currently streaming on Showtime.

