Walker: Independence and 2 other The CW shows cancelled

The CW Network has officially announced that Walker: Independence has been canceled after one season. The prequel to CW's celebrated TV series Walker, the show's final episode aired on March 2, 2023.

While parent show Walker has been renewed by the network for a fourth season, Walker: Independence was expected to be canceled after CW's acquirement by Nexstar Media Group. Nexstar had recently announced that the company would be moving away from CW's previous scripted series strategy, focusing instead on low-cost unscripted content.

Several of CW's ongoing shows like Superman & Lois, Gotham Knights, and Kung Fu are also expected to be canceled this year, although no information has been revealed yet.

Here is a look at two other CW shows, apart from Walker: Independence, that received the boot recently.

Walker: Independence, Tom Swift, and Legacies will not be returning to the CW Network

1) Walker: Independence

Walker: Independence is a spinoff of the CW network's most-watched show Walker. The show serves as an origin story to Abby Walker, played by Katherine McNamara, a woman who moves to the town of Independence, Texas seeking revenge after her husband was murdered.

Set in the 1800s, the show stars Matt Barr as Hoyt Rawlins and Katie Findlay as Kate Carver. The cast regulars also include Greg Hovanessian, Philemon Chambers, Justin Johnson Cortez, Lawrence Kao, and Gabriela Quezada. Seamus Kevin Fahey and Anna Fricke serve as co-showrunners of the show while Walker star Jared Padalecki serves as executive producer.

The last episode of Walker: Independence aired on March 2, 2023, and can be streamed on HBOMax.

2) Tom Swift

Like Walker: Independence, Tom Swift was also canceled by the CW network after one season. The decision to cancel the series is reportedly said to have been made due to poor ratings and a lack of audience.

A spin-off of the CW network's popular show Nancy Drew, Tom Swift is based on the books of the same name. The story revolves around Tom Swift, a young and rich inventor, and his adventures as he embarks on a quest to uncover the truth about conspiracies and unexplained phenomena.

Starring Tian Richards, Ashleigh Murray, Marquise Vilsón, April Parker Jones, and Albert Mwangi, the show was created by the executive producers of Nancy Drew, Melinda Hsu Taylor, and Noga Landau, along with Cameron Johnson.

Tom Swift is available to stream on HBOMax.

3) Legacies

Another one of CW's spinoff shows, Legacies is set in The Vampire Diaries universe and serves as a spinoff to The Originals. After airing four seasons, the CW network announced that the show would not be renewed for a fifth season, leaving fans of The Vampire Diaries franchise upset and disappointed.

Featuring characters from both The Originals as well as The Vampire Diaries, Legacies revolves around Hope Mikaelson, the daughter of Klaus Mikaelson and Hayley Marshall, as she attends the Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted. It tells the story of a new generation of supernatural students as they learn to control their powers and abilities while co-existing in a society that treats them differently.

The show stars Danielle Rose Russell as Hope Mikaelson, as well as Aria Shahghasemi, Kaylee Bryant, Jenny Boyd, Quincy Fouse, Peyton Alex Smith, Matthew Davis, Chris Lee, Ben Levin, Leo Howard, and Omono Okojie in supporting roles.

Legacies is available to stream on Netflix.

The cancellation of a beloved TV show can be a disappointing experience for its dedicated viewers. However, it's important to remember that TV networks and streaming platforms ultimately make their decisions based on financial considerations and ratings.

With the changes currently underway at the CW network, many shows are expected to receive the boot. But viewers need not be disappointed because the network's parent company has already announced plans to acquire bigger unscripted projects, including FBoy Island and its spinoff FGirl Island.

