''An absolute travesty'': Fans disappointed as the CW cancels Nancy Drew

The CW network has confirmed that its popular mystery series, Nancy Drew, will end with the fourth season. Season 4 is currently in production and is expected to be released sometime in 2023.

Since the announcement was made, reactions from fans have been pouring in on Twitter. Many seem disappointed that the series is coming to an end. One fan mentioned that it's ''an absolute travesty.''

• Nsu • @_ShioAoi @DrewCrewWriters An absolute travesty. Truely one of the better shows in recently years and hugely underrated @DrewCrewWriters An absolute travesty. Truely one of the better shows in recently years and hugely underrated

The show's first three seasons have received mostly positive reviews from critics, and the series has garnered a significant fan following over the years.

Twitter reacts as the CW confirms Nancy Drew will end with season 4

Several fans took to Twitter to express their thoughts on Nancy Drew coming to an end with the fourth season. Many viewers were sad that the show was concluding and said it was amongst their favorite series, while others expressed their gratitude to the show's makers.

Take a look at some of the reactions on Twitter:

Christian Magnusson @ChrisMag319 @DrewCrewWriters it has been such a WONDERFUL and hectic, yet the most amazing journey I have been on, so thank you guys so much for creating two shows that have gotten my imagination flowing and creating two different worlds that can transport me away from what happens in the world for a while @DrewCrewWriters it has been such a WONDERFUL and hectic, yet the most amazing journey I have been on, so thank you guys so much for creating two shows that have gotten my imagination flowing and creating two different worlds that can transport me away from what happens in the world for a while

jayd •halo bearer• @inbuffysname @DrewCrewWriters hope everyone takes comfort in the fact that you’ve delivered one of the best new shows on tv and we’re gonna rewatch it over and over again until our grandkids take us off life support @DrewCrewWriters hope everyone takes comfort in the fact that you’ve delivered one of the best new shows on tv and we’re gonna rewatch it over and over again until our grandkids take us off life support https://t.co/WSKHtqbVW2

isa🥀 @softxdecker @DrewCrewWriters oh my god im completely heartbroke, watching nancy drew has been an extraordinary ride! the show brings everything you look for in a show, suspense, plot twists, friendship, romance, happiness, sadness and most of all a sense of comfort. thank you so much!🥺 @DrewCrewWriters oh my god im completely heartbroke, watching nancy drew has been an extraordinary ride! the show brings everything you look for in a show, suspense, plot twists, friendship, romance, happiness, sadness and most of all a sense of comfort. thank you so much!🥺💔💔

Conner Harper @ConnerHarper14 @DrewCrewWriters 🤧 🥺. I have enjoyed it since Season 1 all the actors have done an AMAZING JOB playing their characters Nancy Drew is really the only show I've seen in a long time since The Vampire Diaries that I've been hooked to and eager to know what happens next. Nancy Drew Forever 🥺. I have enjoyed it since Season 1 all the actors have done an AMAZING JOB playing their characters Nancy Drew is really the only show I've seen in a long time since The Vampire Diaries that I've been hooked to and eager to know what happens next. Nancy Drew Forever @DrewCrewWriters 🤧😭🥺. I have enjoyed it since Season 1 all the actors have done an AMAZING JOB playing their characters Nancy Drew is really the only show I've seen in a long time since The Vampire Diaries that I've been hooked to and eager to know what happens next. Nancy Drew Forever 💜💕🔎

mar @acenancyy more than anything i feel so grateful. this version of nancy drew has been my favorite story ever told and i’ve been able to enjoy it with the best people i’ve ever met. this will hit me hard later and my heart will break but. what a treasure. what a pleasure. my favorite show more than anything i feel so grateful. this version of nancy drew has been my favorite story ever told and i’ve been able to enjoy it with the best people i’ve ever met. this will hit me hard later and my heart will break but. what a treasure. what a pleasure. my favorite show ♥️

becca @kazs_rietvelds NOT MY COMFORT SHOW you CAN’T TAKE NANCY DREW FROM ME

OBrienWannabe @BrienWannabe @DrewCrewWriters I wish this wasn't true, I need more :( Why do some garbage shows get over a dozen seasons, while actually good shows can't get half a dozen? @DrewCrewWriters I wish this wasn't true, I need more :( Why do some garbage shows get over a dozen seasons, while actually good shows can't get half a dozen?

alyssa 🎃🎃👻👻 | nace era @captnduckling @DrewCrewWriters I'm so sad to hear this, I'm a new fan and have been so excited to watch for the first time live. I still will, but it will be bittersweet. I am always willing to campaign for another network/streaming service to pick up another season! Nancy Drew deserves more seasons!!! @DrewCrewWriters I'm so sad to hear this, I'm a new fan and have been so excited to watch for the first time live. I still will, but it will be bittersweet. I am always willing to campaign for another network/streaming service to pick up another season! Nancy Drew deserves more seasons!!!

in mourning @vronicaslogan @DrewCrewWriters thank you all so much for creating my favorite show i’m gonna miss it soooooo much 🫶🫶☹️☹️ @DrewCrewWriters thank you all so much for creating my favorite show i’m gonna miss it soooooo much 🫶🫶☹️☹️

As per Deadline, there have been talks regarding ending the show after the fourth season for quite some time now. The fourth season is currently being filmed, and production is expected to be completed soon.

As of now, there's no official release date for the fourth season, but fans can expect it to drop sometime next year. Regarding the series coming to a conclusion, showrunners Noga Landau and Melinda Hsu Taylor mentioned in a joint statement that (obtained via Deadline),

''We are so honored and proud to have brought Nancy Drew’s iconic determination, individuality and resilience to life in a years-long collaboration with incredible creative talents in front of the camera, behind the scenes and among our studio and network partners.''

The statement further reads,

''Our hearts are full of gratitude, knowing that we are able to bring this chapter to a close with intentionality, inclusivity and kindness — and of course with plenty of sleuthing twists, supernatural scares and star-crossed romance along the way. We are especially indebted to our wonderful fan community, whose connection with our themes and stories has meant the world to us. Season 4 will be a worthy and resonant payoff for their continued love and support.''

A quick look at Nancy Drew plot and cast

The series focuses on its iconic titular character whose life changes forever after she sets out to investigate a shocking murder mystery. The official synopsis of the show, according to The CW, states,

''Nancy Drew is a brilliant teenaged detective whose sense of self had come from solving mysteries in her hometown of Horseshoe Bay, Maine – until her mother's untimely death derails Nancy's college plans.''

The show stars Kennedy McMann in the lead role as Nancy Drew. McMann has been phenomenal in the show and has received high praise from critics and viewers for her performance. In crucial supporting roles are Leah Lewis as Georgia Li-Yun Fan, Maddison Jaizani as Bess Turani Marvin, Tunji Kasim as Ned Nick Nickerson, and Alex Saxon as Ace, among many others.

You can watch Nancy Drew on The CW.

