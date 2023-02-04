The Vampire Diaries, one of the most popular TV shows of the twenty-first century, has birthed some fantastic supernatural characters who went on to define the prototype for characters in the genre of fantasy fiction. The show premiered in 2009 on CW and ran till 2017, with a large and devoted fanbase until the very end. Fans encouraged many spin-offs to the show including Legacies and The Originals.

The characters in The Vampire Diaries all had strong personalities and continued to grow personally while contributing significantly to the main plot. Due to the compelling performance of the actors who played the characters, the majority of characters have their own fan bases as well. They became very popular among fans during the course of the show.

Of all the supernatural characters in The Vampire Diaries, here are seven whose immense power makes their screen presence all the more exciting.

Klaus, Mikael, and 5 other strong and powerful characters in The Vampire Diaries

1) Bonnie Bennett

Bonnie Bennett (Image via IMDB)

Bonnie Bennet, the main character in The Vampire Diaries series, is powerful not only because of her abilities as a witch but also because of her heartwarmingly humane qualities of compassion, empathy, and selflessness. With strong social support from friends and family, Bonnie's powers develop over the course of the show, and she uses them to defend the people she loves at every chance she gets.

While telekinesis, intuition, and premonitions are her central strengths, Bonnie also boasts an ability to mobilize nature's strongest weapons, including water and wind. She can also accelerate healing, and as the show progresses, she gets better at controlling her powers. Bonnie even brings Jeremy, her lover, back from the dead.

2) Silas

Silas (Image via IMDB)

Another important character in the series, Silas is one of the most powerful evil forces in The Vampire Diaries. Silas' actions influence the arcs of most of the main characters in the show. Before his fall, Silas was considered the most powerful supernatural character owing to his immortality, psychic abilities, and his strength which helped him control all his powers.

Silas displayed exceptional strength and quick reflexes while performing telekinesis with ease. His vast knowledge of the world of spells further made him very powerful, as resurrection was also something that the spells allowed him to do. Silas is arguably the most deadly villain in the show.

3) Mikael

Mikael (Image via IMDB)

Mikael is an important recurring character in both The Vampire Diaries and its spin-off, The Originals. What makes him an important part of the wider plot is that he was actually the first vampire to ever exist. He was a skilled Viking warrior before becoming a vampire, which made him even more powerful due to the combination of skill sets he accumulated over the years.

Combat skills and discipline were traits he had as a Viking warrior, while speed and strength were skills he acquired after becoming a vampire. His training also allowed him to master pain and bear werewolf venom.

4) Klaus

Klaus (Image via Pinterest)

Through The Vampire Diaries series, Niklaus Mikaelson is established as the second strongest of the Original Vampires. While his immortality and vampire skills were only a part of his powers, his werewolf side gave him an extra edge over the other vampires. Klaus is also great with the sword, making him a skilled fighter even independent of his vampire identity.

While physical strength and heritage were only a small part of Klaus's power, he was also very intelligent. His ability to strategize and plan fights beforehand made him comparatively stronger and gave him the upper hand in most contexts. He is played by Joseph Morgan in the series.

5) Marcel

Marcel (Image via IMDB)

While Marcel appears less frequently in The Vampire Diaries than he does in the spin-off The Originals, he is one of the most powerful supernatural characters in the entire series. Most of his strength and power are exposed during his battles with Klaus. Although his powers aren't too diverse, his super-strength compensates for it and makes him one of the most powerful supernatural creatures in the universe.

Being a non-Original vampire, Marcel possesses both the typical weaknesses and strengths of one.

6) Katherine Pierce

Katherine Pierce (Image via IMDB)

There's a reason Katherine Pierce was such an engaging antagonistic force in the initial seasons. She is one of the most powerful witches in The Vampire Diaries universe. Her origin of a Traveler sub-culture makes her powerful in a combination of ways.

Katherine Pierce is a skilled fighter with magical abilities as a traveler witch. While she is not seen using her powers very often, her manipulative behavior and her strategies make it very easy for her to get anything she wants.

7) Tyler Lockwood

Tyler Lockwood (Image via IMDB)

Another supernatural character with negative shades, Tyler Lockwood, was a werewolf and a hybrid. Lockwood, being a transitioned werewolf, boasted the characteristics of both vampires and werewolves. While some characters in the series are much stronger than Lockwood, his ambitious nature makes his strength relatively more functional than that of the others.

His numerous transitions also made him fairly immune to the pain of transitions.

While these are just the powerful supernatural characters who appear in The Vampire Diaries, there are numerous powerful characters across the universe in spin-offs such as The Originals. The Vampire Diaries is currently streaming on Netflix, HBO Max, and Peacock.

