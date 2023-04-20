The Vampire Diaries and 4 other popular vampire tv shows to watch amid Twilight remake reports

The Hollywood Reporter recently broke an exclusive where they said that Lionsgate is developing the Twilight franchise as a TV series, which is in the early stages of development. According to rumors, Stephenie Meyer, the creator of Twilight, can be expected to be involved in the project.

This is huge, as the speculation started at the same time as the Harry Potter reboot was officially confirmed by HBO. Although Lionsgate is yet to comment or confirm the news, rumors suggest they have not decided on the course of action regarding Twilight. While it can be a reboot, it can also go in a different direction. Additionally, Sinead Daly, who is known for The Walking Dead: World Beyond, The Get Down, and Tell Me Lies, is rumored to be joining the project as a writer.

Twilight enjoyed massive popularity among teens in the early 2000s. In fact, it is still one of the most recognizable books in modern pop culture. Stephenie Meyer’s Midnight Sun came out in 2020 and contained the entire Twilight Saga from the perspective of Edward Cullen. So, the possibilities regarding the remake TV series are quite a lot and can include Midnight Sun.

While waiting for the series to be confirmed, many viewers might want to see some good old vampire fantasy shows that would revitalize their nostalgia. Twilight sets a roadmap for all these vampire-based fantasy series that are relevant to this day. Some of the shows that fall under this genre can be The Vampire Diaries, True Blood, The Originals, etc.

1) The Vampire Diaries

While many Twilight fans argue that The Vampire Diaries is inspired from Stephenie Meyers's mangum opus, it is probably the other way around. L.J Smith published her book Diaries first, on which The Vampire Diaries was based. However, when people asked Stephenie Meyer for her inspiration, she said it came to her in a dream.

The Vampire Diaries is referred to by many as Twilight, but better. If there is one thing that the show makers know, it is how to keep the audience glued to the screen every season. Although the show became quite formulaic and strained after a few seasons, it still held a high TRP rating till the end.

The plot follows Elena, who, on her first day of school, gets intrigued by a guy called Stefan and feels a strong sense of connection with him. However, unbeknownst to her, both Stefan and his brother are vampires. The show then becomes a love triangle between the three that remains unresolved even after five seasons.

Almost every episode comes with a huge plot twist or reveal, so the show makers make it compulsive to watch each episode of every season without fail. Although so many revealations in every episode got boring after a few seasons, it still managed to hold the attention of its viewers. As suc, this is a great show to watch while waiting for the Twilight remake, as it has the same flavors but with better spices.

2) True Blood

True Blood is what Vampire Diaries cannot be in some cases. The show is bold and erotic and is packed with drama and action, which becomes addictive after a few episodes. With a perfect amount of gore and intimacy, this show gave the vampire fantasy genre a makeover that was much needed since Twilight.

The story follows the barmaid Sookie Stackhouse, who has an extraordinary ability to read people’s minds. However, her life takes a turn when she finds out about the vampires in the town, and they make themselves known to the world.

Although many fans hated the ending, it was a ride that was worth taking. The storytelling is unique and takes a detour from the usual vampire myths. Moreover, the characters are well-developed, and the story has gravitas, at least for the first few seasons. Much of the brilliance of the show comes from Oscar-winning screenwriter Alan Ball, who was the mastermind behind the show.

True Blood is a cult classic that is very important in modern pop culture. It wanted to be more than just some trash television show that one watches while munching popcorn. Alan Ball took the source material Southern Vampire Mysteries by Charlaine Harris and planned on turning the vampire into a metaphor for LGBTQ rights. Moreover, it is a great show to watch while waiting for Twilight, as it will give great entertainment while trying to delve deep into social issues.

3) The Originals

The name sounds ironic when one realizes it is a spin-off show from The Vampire Diaries. This show, unlike The Vampire Diaries, deals with many adult themes that might not be suitable for most teenagers. However, that did not stop anyone from watching The Originals.

The show is based on the adventures of The Original family of vampires who have come to the town of New Orleans that they helped build decades ago. The series deals with the adventures of The Originals while they deal with old and new enemies.

The show often takes dark turns, but it also has a sense of humor. If one is deep into The Michaelsons from The Vampire Diaries, that’s an added bonus. However, viewers can also enjoy this as a standalone show. The first two seasons are brilliant and the peak of The Originals. The show was so popular among fans that, at one point, it was held in much higher regard than The Vampire Diaries.

4) Shadowhunters

A TV adaptation of the popular series The Mortal Instruments by Cassandra Clare, the show has mixed sentiments among its audience. Either the viewers love it, or they find it hard to enjoy. The concept of Shadowhunters is quite interesting, and it could have been more successful than it was had it paced its storytelling and allowed its characters to grow not in a haphazard manner.

However, much to the show’s credit, it slightly improves after the first few episodes and becomes one of the most entertaining shows ever. The show follows Clary Fray, a seemingly normal teenager who finds out on her birthday that she is a human-angel hybrid called the Shadowhunter. It then follows Clary’s journey as she tries to find her mother with the help of Shadowhunter Jace and others.

The action sequences and slow motion with swords are pretty cool to watch on screen. While many hardcore fans prefer the books over the series, it is still worth a watch while one is marinating in the wait for the Twilight remake.

5) Legacies

The success of The Vampire Diaries over Twilight can be understood when one realizes the number of spin-offs it spawned. It is almost as if the audience could not get enough of the lore, while in Twilight, the popularity of the series took a toll after The Eclipse.

Legacies is a well-made show, and for the first few seasons, it surpasses the original Vampire Diaries in many ways. The storytelling is more mature, the dialogs are brilliant in many episodes, and it always manages to keep one on edge.

The story takes place two years after The Originals in the lore, following Hope Mikaelson, who is the daughter of Klaus Mikaelson and Hayley Marshall and is, therefore, a half-vampire and a half-werewolf with bloodlines of powerful witches. As it hapens, she goes to Salvatore School for the Young and Gifted to navigate her powers and learns to control them.

Not only Twilight, but this series also caters to the Harry Potter fandom as well, with many references to the franchise and its world. Although it is part of the Vampire Diaries lore, one does not have to know everything before it in detail to enjoy the show. So, while waiting for the Twilight remake, this makes for a perfect binge-watch session.

The Twilight Saga was undeniably popular and reigned in the hearts of teenagers with an iron fist. So, the rumors of the remake are naturally making fans slightly restless to see what is in store for them. Meanwhile, these shows will help viewers overcome their agitation of waiting for the Twilight remake till the rumors are confirmed.

