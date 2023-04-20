Twilight remake: 5 actors who can play Edward Cullen

Reportedly, a Twilight TV show is in the making amidst the news of the Harry Potter reboot. The Hollywood Reporter's exclusive sparked rumors stating that Lionsgate Television is looking to adapt Stephenie Meyer’s best-selling book series for the small screen.

Twilight, in its heyday during the 2000s, enjoyed immense popularity among teenagers and ruled their hearts. Youngsters have been obsessed with the Twilight franchise since the first movie was released, from high school teens to college freshmen. Twilight created a roadmap for teen YA fiction that was later replicated by movies and shows like 50 Shades, After, Divergent, Red Riding Hood, Only Lovers Left Alive, and many more.

The show is rumored to be in the very early stages of development. According to rumors, Lionsgate plans to offer a different approach to Twilight instead of just a simple reboot that closely follows the source material. However, representatives for Lionsgate Pictures are yet to comment or confirm any news.

Earlier in 2017, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer commented in reference to Twilight and The Hunger Games via the Wall Street Journal:

“There are a lot more stories to be told, and we’re ready to tell them when our creators are ready to tell those stories.”

The news of Warner Bros. The Harry Potter reboot and Twilight remake at the same time is not coincidental. Previously, J.K Rowling's controversial comments on the transgender community created much ruckus that dented the franchise's popularity as Twilight rose to claim the empty throne.

The internet got flooded with memes and texts in support of Twilight over Harry Potter as YA fantasy fiction.

So it is not unusual for Lionsgate to want to capitalize on the controversy again and try to compete with the Harry Potter franchise. Along with that, the all-time high demand for fantasy fiction, be it due to the spin-off Lord of the Rings TV show or the popularity of the Game of Thrones prequels, makes creators worldwide consider reprising old YA hits, banking on their fan base and their nostalgia.

Twilight remake: 5 actors who can pull off the role of Edward Cullen

1) Penn Badgley

Penn Badgley, at 36 years old, has hardly aged since his days as Dan Humphrey from Gossip Girl. His recent titular role in the TV series You might make many wonder how he would be perfect to reprise Robert Pattinson's role. If you have a checklist or a bingo card for the characters of Edward Cullen from Twilight and Joe Goldberg from You, check out every box in unison.

Watching their loved ones sleep? Check. Mysterious and hardly says anything about himself? Check. Controlling what their girlfriend can or cannot do? Check, check, check. Many fans took to TikTok to say that Edward Cullen is just a supernatural Joe Goldberg.

Apart from this, Penn Badgley is a skilful actor and has been a teen heartthrob for decades. He has played many acclaimed roles in popular teen movies like Easy A, John Tucker Must Die, Do Over, etc., and has also shown his great capacity for serious acting in You, The Stepfather, Margin Call, and many more. Given a chance, he would perfectly portray the character of Edward Cullen in the upcoming remake.

2) Harry Styles

The internet has probably lost count of the amount of Harry Styles x The Twilight Saga fanfiction that exists on the web. In fact, the popularity of fan fiction sites like AO3 and Wattpad was built on these stories.

Harry Styles has been the heartthrob of teens ever since his One Direction days. After his departure from One Direction, he made a name for himself in the industry as a pop icon. He has also ventured into acting with acclaimed movies like Dunkirk, My Policeman, and Don’t Worry Darling.

He is a fan favorite of the Twilight franchise. Not just that, his popularity is spread across generations, which would pull in new fans into the franchise. This, alongside his powerful presence on the silver screen, will make him the perfect contender for Edward Cullen’s role.

3) Finn Wolfhard

The fan cast is having a field day imagining Finn Wolfhard in the role of Edward Cullen as news of the Twilight remake broke in the media. He rose to fame with the role of Mike Wheeler on Stranger Things and has been the heartthrob for teens ever since.

He has also taken part in many acclaimed as well as commercially successful movies, such as It, Ghostbusters: Afterlife, The Goldfinch, Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio, etc. The 20-year-old actor is at his peak and can play the role of Edward Cullen to perfection. His brooding features, followed by sharp cheekbones and jawlines with dark hair, are what make him popular with the fan cast. He is definitely a worthy contender for the role of Edward Cullen in the remake.

4) Timothée Chalamet

Timothée Chalamet has been ruling teen hearts all across the globe for a while now. Fan Cast, as well as many media houses, have been writing about how Timothée Chalamet would be perfect for the role of Edward Cullen ever since the news of the Twilight remake broke on the internet.

Timothée Chalamet has shown his diverse acting range by playing a teen in movies like Call Me By Your Name, Lady Bird, and Little Women, as well as playing serious roles in Dune, The King, and many other movies. He is all set to reprise the famous Johnny Depp and Gene Wilder role of Willy Wonka in Wonka. With his acting range, he would bring a lot to the table for the role of Edward Cullen.

5) Cole Sprouse

Cole Sprouse is well past his teenage years but still plays the role of teen to perfection as Jughead in Riverdale. Like all the other contenders on the list, he has also been a fan favorite since the news broke. Although he has previously once said in a video that he does not really have an obsession with Twilight, he still would make a good Edward Cullen, given his amazing acting talents and an army of teen fans.

Cole Sprouse climbed to fame very early on with the Disney Channel’s Suite Life of Zack and Cody, and since then never had to turn back. He has done many teen/YA movies and TV shows like Riverdale, Five Feet Apart, The Suite Life On Deck, and many more. The former Disney star is a massive fan favorite with teens and would be perfect as Edward Cullen in the remake.

Robert Pattinson is irreplaceable in the Twilight franchise. He enjoyed unprecedented popularity as the brooding, mysterious teen vampire Edward Cullen. However, the old must pave the way for the new talents to shine. Fans are excited to see who becomes the new Edward Cullen and what they bring to the table.

