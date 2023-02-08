Finn Wolfhard's Hell of a Summer first look, cast, and everything we know so far

Finn Wolfhand and Billy Bryk, two of the industry's most promising young actors, have joined up to co-direct and feature in Hell of a Summer, a horror-comedy thriller that will mark their directing debuts.

Wolfhand is best recognized for his part in the fourth season of Stranger Things, which became a worldwide phenomenon in 2022. Bryk, on the other hand, recently captivated audiences with his performance in Ghostbusters: Aftermath, which also featured Wolfhand.

The film's first look was released a while ago, and it showed both Bryk and Wolfhand's characters holding flashlights with stunned expressions on their faces.

The film will probably take a slasher-comedy approach, in the vein of legendary classics like Friday the 13th and Evil Dead. Wolfhand has the necessary background to helm a picture in the mystery/thriller genre, and Bryk is hardly a slouch in the area either.

Finn Wolfhard Updates



The film will be screening at European Film Market in Berlin for international distribution this month



ICYMI: Here is the first look at 'HELL OF A SUMMER', written by, directed by, and starring Finn Wolfhard and Billy Bryk

Everything we know about Hell of a Summer

hell of a summer looks exactly like 1984

While the title, Hell of a Summer, appears to be a pun, the film could be a thrilling experience. As the film is now under post-production, there are not many details available about it. It also appears that the creative team is intentionally suppressing information, revealing small portions as needed - a common marketing technique for horror films.

And given the popularity of the two young actors, Hell of a Summer will surely draw focus to itself anyhow. One of the things that have been revealed about the film is the lead cast. Joining Wolfhand and Bryk are Abby Quinn, D'Pharoah Woon-A-Tai, Paradis Saremi, and Fred Hechinger in pivotal roles.

Altitude Film Sales will manage international sales and oversee the European market, which is ostensibly the film's first goal.

Finn Wolfhard Updates



Finn Wolfhard and director Jesse Eisenberg discuss A24's When You Finish Saving the World.



Finn talks about the audition process for Hell of a Summer + Jesse praises Finn for 2 min straight

Wolfhand recently revealed some more details about Hell of a Summer in an interview with Collider. He indicated that it will involve young protagonists, woods, and camps, things that are tried-and-tested methods of creating good horror films. Finn Wolfhand said in the interview:

"It's a comedy slasher film that's set at a summer camp. It takes place at counselors' weekend before the campers get there. All the counselors are getting the camp ready and people start getting murdered. "

He added:

"It's this kind of ensemble camp comedy with blood in it. I co-wrote and co-directed it with Billy Bryk. We're in the middle of editing it now. Hopefully, someone wants to put it out. That'd be awesome."

Wolfhand and Bryk's partnership is not new. The duo shared the screen multiple times and also worked on Wolfhard's debut short film Night Shifts.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife is another example of the two performing together. They will also appear once again in When You Finish Saving the World. Hence, Bryk and Wolfhand's long partnership and their experience in working with each other will surely make their chemistry in Hell of a Summer stand out.

the first look at finn wolfhard's horror comedy "hell of a summer"!

While no release date for the film has yet been announced, viewers can expect more details to start flowing in soon, especially with the release of the first look.

