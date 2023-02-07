"M. Night messing up another Avatar" - Twitter explodes as Knock at the Cabin beats Avatar: The Way of Water at box office

M. Night Shyamalan's latest thriller entry, Knock at the Cabin, has already managed to achieve one remarkable feat since its release on February 3, 2023.
It has dethroned the mammoth Avatar: The Way of the Water from its top box office spot, thanks to a brilliant collection over the past week. Shyamalan has always been a fan-favorite director, delivering great hits like Glass, Split, and The Sixth Sense. Given the director's popularity, it was only normal for fans to praise the new film and its remarkable achievement.
James Cameron is known for his magnificent box office history, with Avatar breaking all the previous records and holding its place as the highest-grossing film of all time. Many fans have come out to claim how M. Night Shyamalan's film has effectively "messed up" Avatar: The Way of the Water's unchallenged run.
Reactions to this news seem mostly positive for cinema fans who love to see a big-budget production getting challenged by a supposed underdog.
How are fans reacting to Knock at the Cabin's box office success?
While there is a lot more to a film than just earning well during the theatrical run, this seems to be an increasingly volatile trend, where so many films are judged based on just their box office collection.
Knock at the Cabin's surprising rise to the top of this week's box office claim seems to have created a ripple among fans who have been opposed to the idea of a visual spectacle taking the place of narrative cinema.
While Shyamalan is no independent filmmaker himself, his strong narratives, great direction, and twist-filled stories have had fans on the string for a long time.
This celebration from fans at beating Avatar 2 speaks volumes about the influence the director has had throughout his many years in Hollywood.
Despite some diplomatic answers to the saga, fans of James Cameron also stepped up to defend their favorite franchise and point out the flaws in the logic of Shyamalan fans, claiming that it took seven weeks before any film could dethrone Avatar: The Way of the Water.
About Knock at the Cabin
Knock at the Cabin is an apocalyptic psychological horror film, starring Dave Bautista, Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Jonathan Groff, Abby Quinn, Kristen Cui, and Rupert Grint. The film follows the story of a family of three encountering unprecedented horror while vacationing it a cabin.
The synopsis for the film reads:
"While vacationing at a remote cabin in the woods, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand they make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. Confused, scared and with limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost."
Knock at the Cabin is currently out in theaters.