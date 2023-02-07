"M. Night messing up another Avatar" - Twitter explodes as Knock at the Cabin beats Avatar: The Way of Water at box office

M. Night Shyamalan's latest thriller entry, Knock at the Cabin, has already managed to achieve one remarkable feat since its release on February 3, 2023.

It has dethroned the mammoth Avatar: The Way of the Water from its top box office spot, thanks to a brilliant collection over the past week. Shyamalan has always been a fan-favorite director, delivering great hits like Glass, Split, and The Sixth Sense. Given the director's popularity, it was only normal for fans to praise the new film and its remarkable achievement.

James Cameron is known for his magnificent box office history, with Avatar breaking all the previous records and holding its place as the highest-grossing film of all time. Many fans have come out to claim how M. Night Shyamalan's film has effectively "messed up" Avatar: The Way of the Water's unchallenged run.

Reactions to this news seem mostly positive for cinema fans who love to see a big-budget production getting challenged by a supposed underdog.

How are fans reacting to Knock at the Cabin's box office success?

While there is a lot more to a film than just earning well during the theatrical run, this seems to be an increasingly volatile trend, where so many films are judged based on just their box office collection.

Knock at the Cabin's surprising rise to the top of this week's box office claim seems to have created a ripple among fans who have been opposed to the idea of a visual spectacle taking the place of narrative cinema.

Neil Cain @neilcain1234 @DiscussingFilm Knock at the cabin is the first movie I’ve actively said “I want to go see that” in a long time @DiscussingFilm Knock at the cabin is the first movie I’ve actively said “I want to go see that” in a long time

nate 💀 @tasm_nate @DiscussingFilm avatar is now a run of the mill franchise @DiscussingFilm avatar is now a run of the mill franchise

While Shyamalan is no independent filmmaker himself, his strong narratives, great direction, and twist-filled stories have had fans on the string for a long time.

This celebration from fans at beating Avatar 2 speaks volumes about the influence the director has had throughout his many years in Hollywood.

Joseph Matthews @JosephM46930632 @DiscussingFilm Knock at the Cabin needed improvement, but yes, it's still better than Avatar. I expected better from M Night Shamalan. However, his name is spelled, his last film was far better. @DiscussingFilm Knock at the Cabin needed improvement, but yes, it's still better than Avatar. I expected better from M Night Shamalan. However, his name is spelled, his last film was far better.

flopwalk @flopwalk @DiscussingFilm Oh my god I forgot avatar existed, haven’t heard about in like 5 weeks and when I finally do it’s more box office talk. LOL I haven’t seen a single twitter thread about the story @DiscussingFilm Oh my god I forgot avatar existed, haven’t heard about in like 5 weeks and when I finally do it’s more box office talk. LOL I haven’t seen a single twitter thread about the story

alex | TLOU ⛏️| Scream🚇 @CinemaAlexander @DiscussingFilm Avatar: The Way of Water had it’s fun. Now it’s time for other movies to take back Top 1! Knock at the Cabin is pretty good and simple. Easy to understand. @DiscussingFilm Avatar: The Way of Water had it’s fun. Now it’s time for other movies to take back Top 1! Knock at the Cabin is pretty good and simple. Easy to understand.

Despite some diplomatic answers to the saga, fans of James Cameron also stepped up to defend their favorite franchise and point out the flaws in the logic of Shyamalan fans, claiming that it took seven weeks before any film could dethrone Avatar: The Way of the Water.

H.A.L. 9000 @tamilhollywood2

'Knock at the Cabin’

Knocks Down ‘Avatar 2’ at Box Office,



TheWayOfWater spent seven weeks straight at box office No. 1



Only one film had this record earlier.. Yes you are right it's Finally M. Night Shyamalan's'Knock at the Cabin’Knocks Down ‘Avatar 2’ at Box Office, #Avatar TheWayOfWater spent seven weeks straight at box office No. 1Only one film had this record earlier.. Yes you are right it's #Avatar 1 🙂 Finally M. Night Shyamalan's 'Knock at the Cabin’ Knocks Down ‘Avatar 2’ at Box Office,#AvatarTheWayOfWater spent seven weeks straight at box office No. 1Only one film had this record earlier.. Yes you are right it's #Avatar 1 🙂 https://t.co/ErI5VAat8p

BeyondDemonly/83subsYT @ViperaFrostBite @DiscussingFilm it only made 14.5 mil not that impressive. Avatar made 2.133 billion avatar may of came and went but there is still more avatar’s to be made this show will not last that long,it will be number 1 for a few days till something else takes it’s place 🤷‍♂️ @DiscussingFilm it only made 14.5 mil not that impressive. Avatar made 2.133 billion avatar may of came and went but there is still more avatar’s to be made this show will not last that long,it will be number 1 for a few days till something else takes it’s place 🤷‍♂️

About Knock at the Cabin

Knock at the Cabin is an apocalyptic psychological horror film, starring Dave Bautista, Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Jonathan Groff, Abby Quinn, Kristen Cui, and Rupert Grint. The film follows the story of a family of three encountering unprecedented horror while vacationing it a cabin.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"While vacationing at a remote cabin in the woods, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand they make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. Confused, scared and with limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost."

Knock at the Cabin is currently out in theaters.

