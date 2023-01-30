Knock at the Cabin sets theatre release date, know all about plot, cast and other details

The latest M. Night Shyamalan thriller, Knock at the Cabin, finally has a release date and a trailer. Starring Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, and Rupert Grint, among others, the movie is set against the backdrop of an apocalypse. It explores a moral question: whether one should sacrifice family to save the world.

Coming from director Shyamalan, who has directed some critically acclaimed projects like Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, and The Last Airbender, Knock at the Cabin will be released in theaters on February 3, 2023.

Knock at the Cabin poses some crucial questions

What is the movie all about?

The movie is based on Paul Tremblay's much-acclaimed 2018 horror novel, The Cabin at the End of the World. As per the title, the upcoming film will take place in a remote cabin where a family of three, Andrew and Eric, and their daughter Wen are vacationing.

However, their holiday becomes a nightmare when four strangers knock on their cabin door and demand something unimaginable. They are forced to make a choice to counteract the end of the world by choosing who among the three of them can be sacrificed. If they don't, it could result in the death of hundreds of people. The family must now make a difficult choice: to sacrifice the family or let the world end.

Much like Inside, The Strangers, You're Next, and Hush, Knock at the Cabin is a home invasion film. Under the directorial of Shyamalan, we can expect more than just a violent bloodbath from the upcoming movie. Director Shyamalan also produced the film along with Marc Bienstock and Ashwin Rajan. Steven Schneider, Christos V. Konstantakopoulos, and Ashley Fox act as executive producers.

Trailer and official synopsis

The official synopsis of Knock at the Cabin is as follows:

"While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost."

Watch the trailer here.

The trailer dropped by Universal Pictures poses a fundamental question, which is also the question that underlies the movie. It poses the moral question of what one would do if faced with sacrificing a family member to save the world from the apocalypse.

The trailer appears to reveal the complete plot of the film, building up viewers' anticipation about the moral decision that the family will be forced to make. As such, the project could do away with twists in the story that Shyamalan is known for and focus on character building since Knock at the Cabin centers around the family's relationship.

It is also expected that the movie will be considerably different from the book. Where the latter left the existence of the apocalypse a mystery, the former brings the apocalypse to the center with the depiction of devastation.

The cast list

The Shyamalan project features an ensemble cast. The cast list is as follows:

Dave Bautista as Leonard

Jonathan Groff as Eric

Ben Aldridge as Andrew

Nikki Amuka-Bird as Sabrina

Kristen Cui as Wen

Abby Quinn as Adriane

Rupert Grint as Redmond

Catch Knock at the Cabin in theaters from February 3, 2023.

