WATCH: First Trailer for Batista's latest movie revealed

The first trailer for the film "Knock at the Cabin" featuring former WWE Superstar Batista has been released.

After achieving success in WWE, Dave Bautista left the company to pursue a career in acting. The former World Heavyweight Champion rose to prominence as Drax the Destroyer in Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy (2014). Since then, Dave Bautista has acted in several high-profile Hollywood movies such as Spectre, Dune, and Army of the Dead.

It looks like the former WWE Superstar's latest movie is an apocalyptic, psychological horror film called Knock at the Cabin. The story revolves around a family of three that four strangers took hostage. They demand that the family makes the ultimate sacrifice to avoid the apocalypse.

The first trailer for the movie was released recently on YouTube. You can check out the trailer below:

Knock at the Cabin is directed by M. Night Shyamalan and stars Batista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Abby Quinn, and Rupert Grint in prominent roles. The film is slated to be released on February 3, 2023.

Batista will also star in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3

Fans will also witness Batista reprise his role as Drax the Destroyer when Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 hits the theaters in 2023.

However, it looks like this will be the last installment of the series. Director James Gunn indicated the same at San Diego Comic-Con 2022:

"This is the end of that story. I’m sorry. Some stories have an end. It doesn’t mean everybody dies.” [H/T The Print]

DiscussingFilm @DiscussingFilm James Gunn and the cast of ‘GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 3’ at #SDCC (except for Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista) James Gunn and the cast of ‘GUARDIANS OF THE GALAXY VOL 3’ at #SDCC (except for Zoe Saldana and Dave Bautista) https://t.co/O5yeHZbq1i

2023 is going to be a busy year for the former WWE star. Alongside Guardians of the Galaxy 3 and Knock at the Cabin, Bautista will also return to Dune: Part Two as Glossu Rabban.

