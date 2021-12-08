Batista’s next big movie role revealed

Batista in a M. Night Shyamalan movie? What a twist!

According to Deadline, former WWE Superstar Batista is in negotiations to be cast as the lead role in M. Night Shyamalan's upcoming movie Knock at the Cabin. The film is currently scheduled for release in early 2023.

Details of the film are currently being kept under wraps, but we do have the following information regarding the project thanks to Deadline:

"Shyamalan will write and direct, and also produce with Ashwin Rajan under the filmmaker’s Blinding Edge Pictures banner alongside Marc Bienstock and Steven Schneider."

Although The Animal officially retired from the ring in 2019, his life in Hollywood hasn't slowed down at all. Between filming the latest Guardians of the Galaxy movie for Marvel Studios and taking part in other big blockbuster hits like Dune and the upcoming Knives Out 2, Batista is certainly keeping himself busy.

M. Night Shyamalan comments on Batista joining his latest movie

While Deadline only reported that Batista was in negotiations for the role, M. Night Shyamalan outright confirmed the reports by taking to social media to sing the praises of the former WWE Superstar, tweeting out:

"My new friend @DaveBautista you have shown strength not in the obvious ways but in choosing risky roles and making yourself vulnerable. I can not wait for you to come to Philly. Knock knock...," M. Night Shyamalan tweeted.

M. Night Shyamalan ⌛ @MNightShyamalan My new friend @DaveBautista you have shown strength not in the obvious ways but in choosing risky roles and making yourself vulnerable. I can not wait for you to come to Philly. Knock knock… apple.news/AVyrB8bOLR-mfJ… My new friend @DaveBautista you have shown strength not in the obvious ways but in choosing risky roles and making yourself vulnerable. I can not wait for you to come to Philly. Knock knock… apple.news/AVyrB8bOLR-mfJ…

This will mark the first time M. Night Shyamalan has worked on a movie with a professional wrestler. This is quite surprising given the fact that The Rock and John Cena are all over Hollywood at the moment.

Stay tuned to Sportskeeda for more information on Batista's latest movie as details become available.

Also Read Article Continues below

What are your thoughts on Batista's latest movie role? What do you predict the movie's big twist will be? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

Edited by Genci Papraniku

LIVE POLL Q. Are you a fan of Batista's movies? Yes No 3 votes so far