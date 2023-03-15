You star Penn Badgley opens up on auditioning for the role of Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad

Actor Penn Badgley recently appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, wherein he spoke about his hit show, You, and auditioning for Breaking Bad, among numerous other things. He told Jimmy Fallon,

''It (Breaking Bad) was the best script for television I'd ever read.''

He further spoke at length about auditioning for the role of Jesse Pinkman in the show, which ultimately went to actor Aaron Paul. He also briefly discussed the fourth season of You.

Penn Badgley talks about auditioning for Breaking Bad, You season 4, and more

Penn Badgley mentioned during his interview with Jimmy Fallon that his Breaking Bad audition story has become ''a topic of public interest.'' He said that he and Aaron Paul ''were testing against one another'' at the Breaking Bad audition for the role of Jesse Pinkman. He further said,

''After I didn't get it, I thought, 'Alright, great, that's fine, but I don't know if I can do any more TV. Like, that was the one.''

Penn Badgley also said during the interview that Aaron Paul ''killed that role'' and that in the years before the audition, the two had been hanging out with each other. Apart from that, Badgley also talked about his new show, You season 4. He said that the trailers for the series ''do give so much away.'' Badgley also mentioned that in the current season, his character, Joe Goldberg, is ''trying not to'' kill people.

Penn Badgley has received widespread critical acclaim for his performance throughout the four seasons of You. He's essayed many other notable characters on popular TV shows before, including The Young and the Restless, Gossip Girl, Margin Call, and many more.

In brief, about You plot, cast, and more details

You tells the story of a man named Joe Goldberg, a serial killer who falls in love with a woman and develops a frightening obsession. The show explores his psyche and relationships with those around him as he tries to deal with the demons of his mind. Here's a brief description of the show, according to Rotten Tomatoes:

''What would you do for love? For a brilliant male bookstore manager who crosses paths with an aspiring female writer, this question is put to the test. A charming yet awkward crush becomes something even more sinister when the writer becomes the manager's obsession.''

The synopsis further reads:

''Using social media and the internet, he uses every tool at his disposal to become close to her, even going so far as to remove any obstacle --including people -- that stands in his way of getting to her.''

The series has received immense critical acclaim, with praise mostly directed towards the show's atmosphere, dark tone, thematic depth, and performances, among various other things.

Apart from Penn Badgley, the show also features actors like Tilly Keeper as Lady Phoebe Borehall-Blaxworth, Charlotte Ritchie as Katherine "Kate" Galvin-Lockwood, Lukas Gage as Adam Pratt, and many more.

It has also garnered a strong cult following among viewers and is considered one of the last decade's most popular Netflix TV series.

Viewers can stream all episodes of You season 4 on Netflix.

