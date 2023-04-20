5 actors who can play Bella Swan in Twilight TV series

Twilight might have a remake in the making. According to an exclusive via The Hollywood Reporter, Lionsgate has been preparing for a remake, which is in the early stages of development.

The franchise has enjoyed unprecedented love and popularity from the teen audience. In fact, the book series of the same name is one of the most famous vampire stories in history, with over 160 million copies being sold across 49 languages. The film series has grossed over $3.4 billion worldwide, with a fantastic audience score across many platforms.

Moreover, when J.K. Rowling got engaged in controversy due to transphobic comments on Twitter, the popularity of Twilight soared even further. Many called it the “meme renaissance” as social media flooded with memes about the books and films. Hence, it is only expected that Lionsgate will once again take steps to bank on its fandom again at the height of the Harry Potter reboot news.

As per rumors, Stephenie Meyer will be involved with the project. Lionsgate has not yet decided whether it will go on a different derivative or if it will be a remake. However, it will be a profitable venture if it takes place, considering the all-time high demand for fantasy fiction that is being witnessed with prequels of Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings spin-offs.

With this news, fans across the globe have become excited to see who plays their favorite roles— especially the role of Bella Swan, which was played by Kristen Stewert in the films.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the author's opinions.

Lily Collins, Saoirse Ronan, and 3 other actresses who can pull off the role of Bella Swan in the rumored Twilight remake

1) Lily Collins

The Emily In Paris actress was almost considered for the role of Bella Swan in Twilight. Collins opened up in an interview with Crave about how she auditioned for the role that was ultimately given to Kristen Stewert:

“Yeah, one of my first auditions actually was for Twilight, which is really funny now thinking about it.”

With the news of the remake hitting media outlets, many are wondering whether she would have made an even better Bella Swan. Since her auditioning days, she has come a long way and has become one of the most recognizable names in teen culture. Moreover, she has a diverse portfolio that includes teen romantic dramas like Love, Rosie, and Mirror Mirror, as well as serious roles such as To The Bone, The Blind Side, Mortal Instruments, and much more.

The second time might be the charm for Lily Collins, and she might be a much better Bella Swan in the Twilight remake.

2) Joey King

Who better to play the role of Bella Swan than an avid Twilight fan who is also a fantastic actor? In an interview with Variety, Joey King could not help but nerd out on Twilight, saying she was always on team Edward in the franchise. She even compared the love triangle from her movie The Kissing Booth 2 to the one in Twilight. While describing the love triangle between Elle, Noah, and Marco in Kissing Booth 2, Joey King said:

“It’s kind of like that Edward-and-Jacob thing in Twilight.”

The teen heartthrob has been ruling the generation with an iron fist. Besides teen drama, she has done a few serious work that established her credibility as an actor. Her acting in the true crime TV series The Act even got praise from critics. Aside from that, she was also featured in movies like Bullet Train, The Princess, The Lie, Summer 03, etc.

As such, she would blend into the role of a teenage Bella Swan effortlessly if she was cast in the Twilight remake.

3) Saoirse Ronan

The Irish actress has already worked with Stephenie Meyer on the adaptation of her book The Host. She played the role of Melanie Stryder and got much appreciation for her acting skills. Additionally, the actress said in an interview with MTV how much she loved the Twilight books:

"I think everyone is familiar with 'Twilight' at this stage because it kind of took over the world there for a while. So I was familiar with her books, which I loved, and the movies as well, obviously…”

Besides her love for the franchise, she has a fierce acting talent that might bring new dimensions to the role of Bella Swan. She has already appeared in Little Women, and her character Jo had prominent feminist undertones that brought the adaptation much popularity.

Ronan has proven her acting skills time and again with her roles in movies like Lady Bird, Brooklyn, Hanna, Atonement, and many more. If anyone can bring out an individualistic Bella, it has to be Saoirse Ronan. She would give the character the much-needed revamp it needs.

4) Kaitlyn Dever

Kaitlyn Dever has been a fan-favorite recast ever since rumors of a Twilight remake started circulating. As such, social media has been flooded with images and fan art of her as Bella Swan.

The 26-year-old is an actress of excellent caliber. Her role in Olivia Wilde’s Booksmart is what put her on the map in Hollywood. After that, she rose to fame with roles in movies like Rosaline, Dear Evan Hansen, Men, Women & Children, Dopesick, and many more roles that brought her critical acclaim.

Dever has shown great promise and done commendably well in her role as an awkward teenager in Booksmart. hence, she can perfectly play the role of Bella and do a good job if the chance is given to her.

5) Amandla Stenberg

Twilight has been criticized for decades for having racial bias due to its predominantly white cast and characters. Harry Potter, another popular franchise of the time, was also criticized for the same issue. However, with the new Harry Potter reboot, the producers are reportedly looking for people of color actors to play lead roles. Similarly, while telling the story of Twilight, Lionsgate can become more inclusive while approaching and accommodating a wider range of audiences.

Amandla Stenberg touched the hearts of many in the audience with her role in The Hate U Give. Since then, they have played some stupendous roles in movies like Everything Everything, Bodies Bodies Bodies, The Darkest Minds, Where Hands Touch, etc.

Amandla Stenberg is a queer icon and an inspiration to many. They would appeal to a much broader demographic as the first PoC and queer Bella Swan. Moreover, this inclusivity can become a game-changer for Lionsgate.

Kristen Stewert as Bella Swan will always be iconic. Nobody can replace the great job she has done portraying the dual sides of Bella from Twilight to Breaking Dawn. However, with new faces comes the promise of freshness on the screen, the audience is excited to see what the rumored remake has in store for them.

Poll : 0 votes