With her success in the Netflix original Kissing Booth (2018), Joey King has been part of several critically acclaimed and widely renowned films and TV series. Her much-appreciated performance in the crime series The Act (2019), brought her a primetime Emmy as well as a Golden Globe that year.

While King kickstarted her career at the very young age of nine with the found-footage horror, Quarantine (2008), her big break occurred when she starred in the family film, Ramona and Beezus (2010), alongside Selena Gomez.

Although her work post-Kissing Booth is pretty well known, Joey King has done quite some acting between being a child artist and now working alongside Brad Pitt in Bullet Train (2022). Here are some lesser-known facts about the fierce star of the Hulu original, The Princess (2022).

5 lesser-known facts about Joey King

1. She has been in over 100 commercials

Born in 1999, Joey King is just 22 but she has already been in more than 100 commercials. Her first one was a live cereal commercial for the brand 'Life Cereal', which she did when she was only four years old. Starring in this commercial was also her first-ever job, which she claims she greatly enjoyed being a part of.

Over the years, she continued working on commercials for make-up products and 'Eggo' among other things. While this may seem impressive for her age, it also explains her hard work and success at such a young age.

2. She was once in a Taylor Swift music video

In 2011, King featured in Taylor Swift's music video Mean, which she revealed at the MTV Music Video Awards in 2020. The shoot for the MV was scheduled right before she had to shave her hair for The Dark Knight Rises (2012).

She recalled the shoot for Mean to be a fun one and called it one of the best days of her life. She also revealed that she's extremely proud to have appeared in the video and thought of it as a flex.

3. She shaved her head thrice between ages 11 and 19

For her role as young Talia al Ghul in The Dark Knight Rises (2012), Joey King had to shave her head for the first time. Following this, she had to shave her head twice for her roles in Wish I Was Here (2014) and The Act (2019) respectively.

Joey Knight in a still from The Dark Knight

She has spoken about her choice to shave her hair off, dismissing the appreciation from the media and praises for calling her 'brave'. But King negated the praise by claiming that it wasn't brave and that she had just cut her hair off. Later, because of her role in The Act (2019), she won a Golden Globe and a Primetime Emmy in the same year.

4. She had some real spooky experiences while filming The Conjuring (2013)

Joey King remembers some mysterious bruises showing up on her skin when she was shooting for The Conjuring (2013). The incident, coinciding with the events in the film, made it quite a spooky experience for her.

She was later diagnosed with ITP, which later explained the occurrence. However, the bruises completely disappeared once the movie's filming ended, making it an unforgettable event in her life.

Joey King (a still from The Conjuring)

5. She did her own stunts in the film Quarantine (2008)

Joey King in a still from Quarantine

King was just nine years old when she appeared in the American horror film Quarantine (2008). But that didn't stop her from owning her role and performing her stunts. Considering all the prosthetics and heavy make-up used in the film, this would have been a horror story even behind the camera.

However, bearing in mind the found-footage style that the film opted for, her performance in the film is commendable and looks effortless for all that would have gone into making it.

Joey King will soon be seen in the much-awaited Brad Pitt starrer Bullet Train (2022), along with an ensemble star cast.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far