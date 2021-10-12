'Dopesick' full cast list: Meet Michael Keaton, Peter Sarsgaard and others from Hulu's miniseries

A limited series based on Beth Macy's 2018 novel of the same name, Dopesick, is all about the opioid crisis in America. Created by Danny Strong, the series is set to release on Hulu this Wednesday, October 11.

The mini-series follows the story of the Purdue Pharma controversy where they, to help the addiction crisis in America, manufactured and marketed OxyContin as a non-habit-forming wonder drug.

'Dopesick': Ensemble cast

The show examines the human toll of the crisis by focusing on individual characters, some of whom are real people, but most are fictional characters.

Dopesick's official synopsis reads:

"The series takes viewers to the epicenter of America's struggle with opioid addiction, from the boardrooms of Big Pharma, to a distressed Virginia mining community, to the hallways of the DEA."

Michael Keaton as Dr. Samuel Finnix

Still from Hulu's Dopesick starring Michael Keaton (Image via IMDb)

Portraying the role of Dr. Samuel Finnix is our original Batman, Michael Keaton. An American actress, very well known for brilliant acting and versatile roles in many famous movies like the Batman series, The Founder, Spotlight and others. Keaton is all set to nail his part on the small screen in Hulu's Dopesick.

Kaitlyn Dever as Betsy Mallum

Known for her supporting roles in movies like Bad Teacher, The Spectacular Now, Beautiful Boy, and shows like Unbelievable and Justified, Kaitlyn Dever is an American Actress portraying the role of Betsy Mallum in Hulu's upcoming series, Dopesick.

Will Pouter as Billy Cutler

Still from Hulu's Dopesick starring Will Pouter (Image via Hulu)

An English actor, best known for his performances in the 2010 film The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, We're The Millers and The Maze Runner series. Will Pouter is all set to star as Billy Cutler in Hulu's mini-series Dopesick.

John Hoogenakker as Randy Ramseyer

John Hoogenakker, an American actor, best known for his roles in Jack Ryan, Colony and The Girlfriend Experience, will be seen portraying the role of Randy Ramseyer in Hulu's Dopesick.

Peter Skarsgaard as Rick Mountcastle

An American actor popular for his big-budget films like Flightplan, Knight and Day, Green Lantern, Black Mass, and many more is portraying the role of Rick Mountcastle in Hulu's mini-series, Dopesick.

Viewers will also see familiar Hollywood faces in the cast of Dopesick like Michael Stuhlbarg, Phillipa Soo and Jake McDorman on the show. Dopesick can be considered a 'need-of-the-hour' type of show as it highlights an important issue that took place but failed to spread awareness even after its conclusion.

Dopesick will be streaming on Hulu from October 13, with new episodes every Wednesday.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar