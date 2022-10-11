What time will Rosaline air on Hulu? Release date, plot and more about Kaitlyn Dever's romcom

Hulu's upcoming romcom, Rosaline, is expected to debut on the platform on Friday, October 14, 2022, at 3 AM ET (tentative time). The movie is based on Shakespeare's iconic love story, Romeo & Juliet. It offers a funny twist on the romantic classic as the film is told from Romeo's former lover's perspective.

The film stars Kaitlyn Dever in the lead role and many others in crucial supporting roles.

Rosaline on Hulu promises a fun watch

On September 22, 2022, 20th Century Studios dropped the official trailer for the movie, and it opens with a funny line that brilliantly sets the tone for the film:

''The greatest love story ever told was missing a chapter.''

The trailer has a funny tone that fans of quirky romcoms like Midnight in Paris and Shakespeare in Love would undoubtedly love. The trailer offers a peek into several hilarious moments set to unfold in the film but ensures that pivotal details that could ruin the viewing experience for fans are not revealed. Along with the trailer, 20th Century Studios also shared a synopsis for the film, which states:

''Rosaline'' is a fresh and comedic twist on Shakespeare’s classic love story ''Romeo & Juliet,'' told from the perspective of Juliet’s cousin Rosaline (Kaitlyn Dever), who also happens to be Romeo’s recent love interest. Heartbroken when Romeo (Kyle Allen) meets Juliet (Isabela Merced) and begins to pursue her, Rosaline schemes to foil the famous romance and win back her guy.''

Based on the quirky trailer and synopsis, fans can look forward to a charming and entertaining romcom that presents a tragicomic twist on the beloved love story. Fans can go in with an open mind and expect some great laughs from this fiercely irreverent romcom.

A quick look at Rosaline's cast

The movie stars Kaitlyn Dever in the lead role as Rosaline, Juliet's cousin, who used to be Romeo's lover before he met Juliet. The entire story is told from her point of view. Dever is hilarious in the trailer, and her performance defines the film's tone. Her unique comic style elevates the trailer to a different level altogether.

Dever has appeared in quite a few popular shows and films over the years, including Booksmart, Them That Follow, and Justified, to name a few. Featuring alongside Dever in important supporting roles are Isabela Merced as Juliet, Kyle Allen as Romeo, and Bradley Whitford as Friar Laurence, among many others. The remaining cast members include:

Minnie Driver as Nurse Janet

Sean Teale as Dario

Nicholas Rowe as Lord Montague

Christopher McDonald as Lord Capulet

Nico Hiraga as Steve the Courier

The film is helmed by Karen Maine, based on a script penned by Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber. Maine is a noted filmmaker best known for her work in films like Yes, God, Yes, and the Jenny Slate starrer Obvious Child. She also directed BBC's Starstruck.

You can watch Rosaline on Hulu on Friday, October 14, 2022.

