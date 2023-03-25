Who is Justin Johnson Cortez? Actor set to guest-star in Walker

Justin Johnson Cortez is a series regular on the CW period drama Walker: Independence, but the actor is not going to cross over to Walker as a guest star.

He is potentially going to play a role that could be related to Calian, the Indigenous character he plays in Walker: Independence. He will appear as Detective Sonny Alcala. The Homicide Detective is shrewd and got his start working with Cordell Walker and Captain James on the case a long time ago.

He eventually called Walker in order to let him know about a death relating to the case, but something was fishy in his story.

Who does Justin Johnson Cortez play on Walker: Independence?

Set in the 1800s, Walker: Independence is a prequel to Walker. It follows Abigail Walker, the ancestor of Padalecki’s Cordell Walker. The character, named Calian, is played by Justin Johnson Cortez, who serves as a member of an Indigenous scouting party outside Independence, Texas.

Calian left Independence after he was put on trial for the murder of Francis Reyes, one of the founding fathers of the town. Justin Johnson Cortez is a descendant of a Latino-Indigenous actor who is a descendant of the Yaqui tribal community. He grew up watching TV Westerns as a kid and always wanted to be a cowboy.

In a previous interview, he said:

"They got all the action. The stories were always about them, and they always got the girl of their dreams. Everybody melted over the cowboy.I really wanted people to see a full spectrum with Calian."

Since Justin Johnson Cortez was not aware of the culture and language of the Yaqui, he was frightened of making a mistake when he was asked to speak Apache for his role.

Westerns have usually implemented the language of the Navajo nation rather than Apache. He trained with two Apache dialect coaches and felt honored for the rare opportunity.

He said:

"I had no idea how to get my mouth to make those sounds. I always give thanks that I get to say these words."

Justin Johnson Cortez only considered the acting profession after his wife suggested he try modeling. He appeared in a Samsung commercial and then went on to star in 9-1-1: Lone Star and Lucifer and will next be seen on Gift of Fear.

What is The CW's Walker all about?

Walker follows Cordell Walker, a widower and legendary Texas Ranger who has just returned home after an undercover assignment. He loves his children, but has to save his city from incoming threats from violent gangs and terrorists.

The official synopsis of the show reads:

"A reimagining of the long-running series "Walker, Texas Ranger," "Walker" follows the adventures of Cordell Walker, a widower and father of two with his own moral code, as he returns home to Austin after being under cover for two years, only to discover there's harder work to be done at home."

It further continues:

"He must attempt to reconnect with his creative and thoughtful son and his headstrong, somewhat rebellious teenage daughter and navigate clashes with his family -- an ADA brother who stepped in during Walker's absence, his perceptive mother and his traditional rancher father. Walker finds unexpected common ground with his new partner while growing increasingly suspicious about the circumstances surrounding his wife's death."

The show stars Jared Padalecki, Lindsey Morgan, Molly Hagan, Keegan Allen, Violet Brinson, Kale Culley, Coby Bell, and several others.

Catch Walker season 3 episode 15 on Thursday, March 30, at 8:00 pm EST on The CW.

Poll : 0 votes