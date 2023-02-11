What did Gilbert Ortega Jr say? Video of Scottsdale Arizona gallery owner's racist Native rant sparks outrage 

Gilbert Ortega Jr., a Native American Gallery owner, is facing criminal charges after he was caught insulting indigenous dancers who were performing for CNN. The Navajo natives were mocked relentlessly by the gallerist when they were performing in front of a Super Bowl LVII sign. The Scottsdale-gallerist has now been shunned across social media platforms.

Gilbert Ortega Jr. has been charged with three misdemeanor counts of disorderly conduct since the incident occurred. The incident remains under investigation. However, police confirmed that the occurrence does not qualify as a hate-crime.

In a video that has gone viral across social media platforms, Ortega can be seen yelling racial slurs at the indigenous performers. He was also seen waving his arms and using profanities against the people. As the dancers continued to perform in front of a large Super Bowl sign near Ortega’s shop, the gallerist started yelling “heya heya,” while mocking the dance.

TizzyEnt @TizzyEnt Scottsdale, AZ You aren't okay with this right? Scottsdale, AZ You aren't okay with this right? https://t.co/Tymm14nUQb

A frustrated woman was also heard shouting at Gilbert Ortega- “can you get out of here?” Another man also told him- “There’s lots of cameras out here.”

However, Ortega continued to smile and held his hands over his head and said- “MAGA country,” the phrase that is used by former President Donald Trump’s supporters.

In the viral video, Ortega can also be heard calling the performers “f***king Indian.”

Cody Blackbird, a dancer and flutist who recorded the entire tirade, shared that the performers did not feel safe and were also physically attacked by Ortega.

TizzyEnt @TizzyEnt UPDATE: He's been charged but barely. Also link to GFM in thread UPDATE: He's been charged but barely. Also link to GFM in thread https://t.co/01zyY5ookm

Netizens react to viral video of Gilbert Ortega Jr. being racist

Internet users were appalled by the occurrence. Many hoped that the gallerist would be held accountable for his actions. Some also expressed that they wanted his business venture to fail. A few reactions read:

LLTruesdell @lscorpio99 @TizzyEnt I'm sure the vendors that provide him with their product to sell, would love to know his opinions on indigenous people and culture. Cause he probably isn't disclosing that when he buys from them. @TizzyEnt I'm sure the vendors that provide him with their product to sell, would love to know his opinions on indigenous people and culture. Cause he probably isn't disclosing that when he buys from them.

Danielle Parish @DanielleParish3 @TizzyEnt Profiting off Native art, profiting off our ancestral lands, but does not want Natives around. Also referring to Indigenous cultures as tho they are monolithic. Exhausting. @TizzyEnt Profiting off Native art, profiting off our ancestral lands, but does not want Natives around. Also referring to Indigenous cultures as tho they are monolithic. Exhausting.

Pamelaa @TibLuvr @TizzyEnt Customers need to know not to buy from him, and vendors need to drop him. @TizzyEnt Customers need to know not to buy from him, and vendors need to drop him.

dani d @DanielleDressel @TizzyEnt Looks like the Instagram page is already down. He is going through some things, as he should. @TizzyEnt Looks like the Instagram page is already down. He is going through some things, as he should.

Dave @eticketjedi @TizzyEnt No see, it's a simple spelling issue in the title too. He says he's a Native American cultural arts trader, but he actually meant traitor. @TizzyEnt No see, it's a simple spelling issue in the title too. He says he's a Native American cultural arts trader, but he actually meant traitor.

M. F. Hopkins @MFHopkins1 @TizzyEnt Wait a minute... a guy making racist remarks about Indigenous culture, while making money from selling said Indigenous cultural items? Ookay... @TizzyEnt Wait a minute... a guy making racist remarks about Indigenous culture, while making money from selling said Indigenous cultural items? Ookay...

Randi w/an I, still @FightingTheGQP @TizzyEnt 🏻 Hopefully he goes out of business. And the charges are changed to release his hateful racism. @Meidas_Ivy Looks like he shut down his social media accounts. Good job!!!🏻 Hopefully he goes out of business. And the charges are changed to release his hateful racism. @TizzyEnt @Meidas_Ivy Looks like he shut down his social media accounts. Good job!!! 👏🏻 Hopefully he goes out of business. And the charges are changed to release his hateful racism. https://t.co/H4e3mtADsT

Danse Macabre @DaedricSiren @TizzyEnt This is so dangerous, this man should leave our communities alone. This breaks my heart, the dancers deserved better. @TizzyEnt This is so dangerous, this man should leave our communities alone. This breaks my heart, the dancers deserved better.

Lisa Marie @ohmisslisa



Unbelievable. @TizzyEnt I read this story this morning on TMZ and it made my blood BOIL! This man is a fraud, and should no longer allowed to make a profit off of our culture. Full stop.Unbelievable. @TizzyEnt I read this story this morning on TMZ and it made my blood BOIL! This man is a fraud, and should no longer allowed to make a profit off of our culture. Full stop. Unbelievable.

After the incident gained massive traction online, Gilbert Ortega Jr. reportedly tried to apologize to the indigenous performers by bringing them flowers and a peace pipe.

Mayor shows support to the Native performers

On Thursday, David Ortega, who is Scottsdale's mayor, released a statement where he showed support to the indigenous people and condemning the gallerist’s actions. He said:

“Gilbert Ortega Jr.’s despicable language and rage directed to Native performers is reprehensible and inexcusable… this behavior exhibited by this individual saddens and disgusts the people of our community… this ugly incident must be a reminder that our commitment to upholding respect, dignity and anti-discrimination must be steadfast and never wane.”

Cody Blackbird revealed that the Natives have been advised to boycott Gilbert Ortega Jr.’s business. He also added:

“That’s always been a thing in the Indian trader world. They don’t care about the people that are making the items they’re selling and redesigning.”

Prior to the incident occurring, Cody Blackbird created a GoFundMe revealing that his family home had burnt down. He stated that they lost their “family heirlooms” and their “recording studio that had $15,000.00 in equipment.” The family was unable to receive any insurance as well. At the time of writing this article, the fundraiser had amassed $18,376. Their goal is to raise $50,000.

