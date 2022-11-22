"Great parenting": Lycheemarteenee TikTok racism controversy explained as video goes viral 

TikToker Lycheemarteenee has gone viral after sharing an incident where she dealt with a racist. The woman took to the video sharing platform to reveal that a Black woman was hurling insults at her endlessly after the former defended an old Asian businessman.

Netizens have since taken to social media to express their disdain over the incident.

Lycheemarteenee uploaded a video of the racist altercation to TikTok. A screen recording of the video went on to go viral on Reddit. In the video, Lycheemarteenee, an Asian woman, is at a gas station located on Capitol Hill in Seattle.

The Black woman hurling insults at the TikToker can be seen boasting that being racist is “not against the law.” She added:

“Go eat your dog with some rice.”

The TikToker proceeded to record the woman’s license plate while the racist woman continued to slam her with insults. At one point in the video, the racist can be heard saying-

“Go back to your county, b***h.”

Before driving away from the location, the woman says- “Go do some nails or some feet or something, b****.”

Lycheemarteenee explained in a follow-up TikTok video that she decided to confront the racist woman after the latter was being rude to an elderly Asian man at the gas station. The TikToker claimed that the woman threw cash into the attendant’s face after he did not immediately provide her with assistance.

Lycheemarteenee then resorted to confronting the racist woman for her actions, leading to the latter being verbally abusive.

Netizens react to Lycheemarteenee’s interaction with the racist

Internet users were horrified to watch the video. Many felt sorry for the TikToker and expressed that unfortunately such interactions are normal in Seattle. Several internet users slammed the racist woman and felt sorry for her alleged children, who appeared in the video as well. A few tweets read:

Racist woman throws rocks at journalist

After Lycheemarteenee’s interaction at the gas station went viral on social media, a local journalist managed to get hold of her address. He then appeared at her property and asked her if she would like to explain her side of the story. At one point during their interaction, the woman claimed that she did not regret using racial slurs against the TikToker.

The journalist then recorded the woman’s car to indicate that he was attempting to interact with the same racist woman. However, she continued to hurl expletives at the journalist and asked him to leave their residence. She also accused the TikToker of using the N-word against her.

However, the same has not been clarified by either the journalist or TikToker. It is also important to note that a video of the TikToker being racist was not available online at the time of writing this article.

In the next portion of the video, the woman can be seen chasing the journalist out of her residence. In one section of the video, the woman throws a rock at the journalist and walks away.

