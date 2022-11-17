"Imagine clapping for that": Video of TikToker trashing 'racist, Trump-loving' dad at his funeral sparks online debate

TikTok user @Saginthesunforever became a topic of discussion after they posted a video where they railed against their father at his funeral, calling him "racist" and "Trump-loving."

Netizens are now involved in an ongoing debate on whether the TikToker’s actions were appropriate.

On November 6, Saga, who goes by the pronouns of they/them, uploaded a video of them giving a speech at their father’s funeral earlier this month. Saga could be seen standing at the podium as they condemned their father and his political beliefs. At the funeral, Saga, who calls themselves a “black supremacist” on TikTok, said:

“You will never be what you could have been, but only what you are. And what you are is a racist, misogynist, xenophobic, Trump-loving, cis straight white man. That is all you will ever be to me.”

They wrote in the video’s caption that they do not "gaf [give a f**k] and WILL say what needs to be said every single time.”

Libs of TikTok @libsoftiktok This woman went viral on TikTok for disparaging and belittling her white father at his funeral.



She says she won't miss him because he's a "racist, Trump-loving, cis straight white man."

What did Saga say in the TikTok video?

In a follow-up TikTok video, Saga announced that they would not miss their father. They said:

“Dad please know that, while I’m grateful and highly aware of all that you’ve given this family, I still don’t miss you… When you died it felt like there was a hole. I missed something but it wasn’t you, but the idea of what you could have become.”

Saga continued that they missed the idea of their father hopefully understanding their perspective about the “things that mattered.” They added that his death “solidified the fact that you’ll never be what you could have been, but only what you are.”

After accusing their father of being misogynistic, xenophobic and racist, the TikToker claimed that they could not be criticized for disrespecting their dad as their father disregarded the lives of several communities with his ideologies.

Saga concluded their speech by saying that they would take his money and advice and would make the “world a better place” which would be “in exact opposition to you.”

As the speech came to an end, one could hear gasps from the congregation. Strong applause from the audience was also heard at the funeral.

Netizens react to viral video

The video has amassed millions of views after being shared across social media platforms. Several netizens were stunned by what happened at the funeral. It also gave rise to a debate on whether the speech was respectful towards the teenager's late father.

Some slammed the TikToker for speaking ill of the dead while others lauded them for standing their ground and giving a ferocious speech. A few tweets read:

James Wood @Jtw1874 @libsoftiktok Brave girl. Takes guts to stand up for what you believe in. @libsoftiktok Brave girl. Takes guts to stand up for what you believe in.

I Love the Camera! @Djangofre @libsoftiktok She also said.I appreciate what you did for this family. She also said she appreciated what she was taught. She also said she had higher hopes for what he mean to her but was ultimately disappointed. EVERYBODY HEARS WHAT THEY CHOOSE TO HEAR!!!!! @libsoftiktok She also said.I appreciate what you did for this family. She also said she appreciated what she was taught. She also said she had higher hopes for what he mean to her but was ultimately disappointed. EVERYBODY HEARS WHAT THEY CHOOSE TO HEAR!!!!!

C McBeath @photomcbeth @libsoftiktok Why are more people not praising her courage. If the description of her father is accurate then why not present it? If he was a vile person then she is entitled to express this. @libsoftiktok Why are more people not praising her courage. If the description of her father is accurate then why not present it? If he was a vile person then she is entitled to express this.

Oatieo @Oatieo @libsoftiktok Why are they all fine with this? Applause? Terrible, truly terrible. @libsoftiktok Why are they all fine with this? Applause? Terrible, truly terrible.

Orietta Rose 🇺🇲 @dess_ri @libsoftiktok He doesn't have to deal with her relentless hatred anymore. He's gone & she'll still be perpetually outraged. She really made someone else's funeral about her. Could have skipped it, but how would she get 15 minutes of internet attention then? She's toxic. @libsoftiktok He doesn't have to deal with her relentless hatred anymore. He's gone & she'll still be perpetually outraged. She really made someone else's funeral about her. Could have skipped it, but how would she get 15 minutes of internet attention then? She's toxic.

Caroline @carolinecwilder @libsoftiktok What kind of ingrate talks about their own father that way at his funeral?! This is disgusting. @libsoftiktok What kind of ingrate talks about their own father that way at his funeral?! This is disgusting.

Saga defends funeral speech in interview

In an interview with The National Desk News, Saga stated that they believe that funerals are to provide "solace to the people giving them.”

They added that they needed to express their grief, speak their truth, and condemn “all of the trauma” their father caused them.

They also said that they wanted to prove to themselves that they could share their beliefs boldly in front of people.

