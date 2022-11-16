What is the TikTok boy haircut trend? Bryce Hall, Huddy, and Josh Richard sport "wet mop" look

Apart from dances and challenges, TikTok trends often give us interesting ideas for how to dress and even how to cut our hair. And the latest trend to come about is the "Wet Mop" look most young male TikTokers are sporting. Most recently, the cut has been seen on influencers like Bryce Hall, Huddy, and Josh Richard.

The popular wet look (image via YouTube/TheSalonGuy)

What is the Wet Mop haircut?

Social media stars have had a significant influence on what has become fashionable, and this hairstyle demonstrates their continued influence on consumers. The Wet Mop look follows several other popular hairstyles, such as the Noodle hair trend.

According to a hairstylist at Salon SCK in NYC, Devin Toth, the Wet Mop look is a messier bowl cut. Toth claimed in an interview with Popsugar that it resembles the infamous bowl-cut look with added texture and waves to the hair. He stated:

"If the Beatles or Justin Bieber had wavy hair instead of smooth, straight hair, it would resemble the current 'wet mop haircut."

The style is distinguished by longer hair in the front and shorter hair on the sides and back. It's called the wet mop because it resembles what it's named after. Toth attributes its "trendiness" to its ability to flatter any face shape.

Look below for some wet mop inspiration by TikTok influencers:

Bryce Hall (top L) and Josh Richards (Bottom R) with the wet mop look (image via Instagram)

The trend can be achieved by getting a regular bowl cut but styling it with different hair products to give your hair a "wet" look that lasts a long time. It has a sloppy, 'just got out of bed' energy that promises a lot of volume.

This hairstyle is best suited to curly and wavy hair textures, but it can also be achieved with straight hair by using texturizing mousses and hair spray and crunching up the ends to give your hair the "trendy" fluff. Long bangs dangling in front of the eyes add to the unkempt appearance of this look.

For those interested in trying out the style, Devin Toth recommends giving the stylist a more detailed description rather than simply asking for a 'mop cut.' He said:

"Ask for a choppy bowl haircut vibe in the front that goes beneath the eyebrows, without the severe bowl-like shape extending to the sides and back of their head."

Hair inspiration from TikTok and other social media sites has dominated the makeover scene, where most people discover that a good haircut not only gives them a different look but also a newfound confidence. Though older generations dislike the way the TikTok generation wears their hair, the trends continue.

Popular haircut trends include the wet mop look, shaggy wolf cut, curtain bangs, butterfly cut, and two-toned neon colors. Aside from haircuts, the app also has style inspirations, with the most popular being bubble braids, heatless curls, and half-up ponytails.

