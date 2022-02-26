What is a bixie cut? All about the 2022 haircut trend as Euphoria star Alexa Demie sports a new look

Alexa Demie, famously known for her role as Maddy Perez on Euphoria, just got a bixie haircut following the 2022 trend. The actress was spotted in Los Angeles on Wednesday, February 23 wearing a casual all-black outfit while burning sage, hanging out with a friend at a local repair shop.

The star was spotted wearing a black tee which was slightly cropped and exposed a slight portion of her lower stomach. She matched the tee with baggy-fitted cargo pants and chunky leather boots. The Mid90's cast member accessorized her look with a pair of wide-framed glasses.

The star has kept her hair styled in a traditional look for a long time due to her character Maddie in Euphoria. As the season 2 shoot came to an end, her dark brunette mid-length hair can be seen cut short, close to her head. The haircut has been a trend since the start of 2022, and is known as bixie.

What is a Bixie Haircut?

moth💙💛 @mothjello GUYS I FOUND AN ANDROGYNOUS SHORT HAIRCUT THAT LOOKS REALLY COOL IT'S CALLED A BIXIE GUYS I FOUND AN ANDROGYNOUS SHORT HAIRCUT THAT LOOKS REALLY COOL IT'S CALLED A BIXIE https://t.co/0DOFjljXQa

The bixie hair cut trend is inspired from late 90's and came back to style in 2022 a few months back when Sarah Hyland from Modern Family sported the look. She was soon followed by Rowan Blanchard, the Spy Kids Disney star. The short haircut soon became a trend as more people followed the trendy look.

Bixie cuts come from an ammalgamation of the Bob Cut and Pixie Cut, both of which are very famous hairstyles. Artistic director at Pastel Salon Dubai, Karl Warner, tells Popsugar about the style, saying,

"The bixie more or less the lovechild of the two classic styles: the bob and the pixie cut," said Karl.

Sybil Danning @sybildanning Sarah Hyland cut off her long hair & got a ‘Bixie’ haircut That’s definitely going to be the next big trend A bixie is with layers but longer & closer to a bob like mine here with dark hair I also like a long page but my fans let me know they prefer me to stay blonde? Sarah Hyland cut off her long hair & got a ‘Bixie’ haircut That’s definitely going to be the next big trend A bixie is with layers but longer & closer to a bob like mine here with dark hair I also like a long page but my fans let me know they prefer me to stay blonde? https://t.co/bV2TtZTBUv

April Peele, a hairstylist at Salon SCK, also commented upon the hairstyle, telling Popsugar:

"The bixie offers that sweet spot for clients who want to cut their hair off but aren't ready for the maintenance and commitment of really short hair," sadi April.

The hairstyle is for those who want their hair longer than a Bob cut but shorter than the Pixie cut. It is characterized by short pieces of hair falling upon the forehead and slightly longer hair at the back, which go till the neck. The hair ends are in a feathered cut and there is heavy layering overall.

❄️ Leanza ❄️ @LeanzaRak Hi I would like to cut my hair like Princess Diana's in The Crown. Specifically this haircut. Hi I would like to cut my hair like Princess Diana's in The Crown. Specifically this haircut. https://t.co/9cjvat2wcB

In 90's we saw Princess Diana sporting the look confidently, and now we see Kristen Stewart from Twilight, Florence Pugh from Lady Macbeth, and Emma Corin from The Crown bringing back the style. Seeing Alexa Demie join the list, it is set to become the major trend for 2022.

Edited by Gunjan