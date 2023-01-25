"A huge racist": Pantera Phil Anselmo racism controversy explained as Nazi salute video goes viral 

Heavy metal band Pantera has been removed from the upcoming Rock am Ring Ring and Rock im Park German music festivals following their singer’s racism controversy. Musician Philip Anselmo has consequently been cancelled on social media after shouting “white power” in a resurfaced 2016 video. It was announced that the band would not be performing following “intense conversations” about the matter at hand.

Maximus Thunderbeard @MaxThunderbeard

#PhilAnselmo #pantera Phil Anselmo is a huge racist, and no matter how many empty apologize he tries to make for standing onstage and supporting the Nazi salute and chanting "white power", he can't take it back. He's a racist loser and deserves to be shut up down! Phil Anselmo is a huge racist, and no matter how many empty apologize he tries to make for standing onstage and supporting the Nazi salute and chanting "white power", he can't take it back. He's a racist loser and deserves to be shut up down!#PhilAnselmo #pantera

Pantera’s original members Anselmo and Rex Brown, who were supposed to perform alongside guitarist Zakk Wylde and drummer Charlie Benante, were scheduled to appear in Nürburgring and Nürnberg between the 2nd and 4th of June. However, the event organizers released a statement announcing that they were removing Pantera from their bill. The two festivals said in their official statement:

“Pantera will not be performing at Rock am Ring and Rock im Park 2023, as announced. In the last few weeks, we have had many intensive conversations with artists, our partners and you, the festival fans, we have continued to deal with the criticism together and decided to remove the band from the program.”

The Walk crooners were ousted from the festival in light of Anselmo’s antisemitic actions resurfacing online. If the band were performing at the Rock am Ring festival, they would also be appearing in a city where Hitler reportedly held a series of Nazi party rallies between 1933 and 1938, which only added fuel to the fire.

What did Pantera’s Philip Anselmo do?

In January 2016, the Cemetery Gates musicians performed at the Dimebash event hosted at the Lucky Strike Live in Hollywood. The band was honoring their late guitarist Darrell “Dimebag” Abbott. At one point in the show, Anselmo ended up raising his hand and doing what seemed to be a Nazi-salute. He went on to scream- “white power” as he made the gesture.

Chess ☠⛓🇺🇸 @chessie_music1



️ Chris R (YouTube)



#philanselmo #metal #heavymetal #pantera #racism A video of where back in few years ago, when Anselmo ruined at the Dimebash event and being racist in front of audience. That's why both European festivals did remove Pantera️ Chris R (YouTube) A video of where back in few years ago, when Anselmo ruined at the Dimebash event and being racist in front of audience. That's why both European festivals did remove Pantera©️ Chris R (YouTube)#philanselmo #metal #heavymetal #pantera #racism https://t.co/sq4MKczKCH

After amassing heaps of criticism online, the musician claimed that he was joking about drinking white wine backstage and was reacting to the audience who were reportedly taunting him. He also issued a formal apology for his actions. In his statement, he told followers that those who knew him well know that he does not believe in “any of that.” He also stated:

“I am a thousand percent apologetic to anyone that took offense to what I said because you should have taken offense to what I said. And I am so sorry, and I hope you just… man, give me another change to… just give me another change. I love all of you. And anyone, who’s met me, anyone who knows me knows that I love all of you. Bless you.”

The musician’s actions were condemned by several members of the music industry at the time of the occurrence. Machine Head’s frontman Rob Flynn called Anselmo a “bully.”

Anthrax’s Scott Ian called Anselmo’s actions “vile.” He went on to encourage Anselmo to “show how much he loves everyone” by donating to the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a Jewish human rights organization.

Despite their German festival concerts getting canceled they will be appearing on numerous other shows in North America. They will be performing alongside Lamb of God and Metallica as well.

