Why is Metallica being cancelled? Internet responds with memes as Stranger Things fans attempt to cancel metal legends 

Stranger Things fans are canceling Metallica after the band's song Master of Puppets was featured in the cult-favorite show's latest season. The cancellation comes in light of a viral TikTok that highlighted the legendary band’s “problematic” past.

TikTok user Serena Trueblood, otherwise known as "Is Your Fav Problematic," recently went viral after creating a video about the band's questionable past. The social media user also shared footage of the heavy metal band’s former bassist Jason Newsted seemingly doing a Nazi salute onstage. The TikToker further highlighted how band members publicly joked about the death of Nirvana artist Kurt Cobain and mocked Layne Staley’s heroin addiction.

Metallica’s singer James Hetfield was also accused of racism in Trueblood’s video. One clip from the TikTok video included Roberta Freeman, a backup singer for Guns N’ Roses alleging that the singer had used a derogatory word to describe rapper Ice-T.

In another video, the TikToker also featured an MTV news segment which claimed that Guns N’ Roses member Axl Rose had accused Hetfield of racism with regards to Ice-T and the band Body Count.

Netizens react to Metallica getting “cancelled” by Stranger Things fans

The California-native band recently uploaded a TikTok video of themselves performing Master of Puppets and welcomed their new fans, who started listening to the band following their Stranger Things feature. The band also criticized the concept of “gate-keeping” and stressed that fans from any generation are welcome to listen to them. They said in the video:

“FYI—EVERYONE is welcome in the Metallica Family. Whether you've been a fan for 40 hours or 40 years, we all share a bond through music. All of you started at ground zero at one point in time."

Along with this, the band posted a video of themselves rocking out with actor Joseph Quinn, who plays Eddie Munson on Stranger Things.

Many netizens noted how the band warmly welcomed their new fans only to be “cancelled” by them. Despite the backlash against the band, avid Metallica fans stressed that even if they lose a portion of their followers, the rockstars will continue to remain popular.

Some tweets also mocked how newer fans were attempting to cancel the iconic rock band and dismissed their attempts as being "funny."

roxy 🕷 @hendrixnroses stranger things/eddie stans trying to cancel metallica now for their problematic past is funny to me idc stranger things/eddie stans trying to cancel metallica now for their problematic past is funny to me idc 😭😭 https://t.co/khUqFnOiws

Wilhelmus Maximus @MaximusWilhelm Seeing the Stranger Things-Metallica fans now trying to cancel Metallica after the band literally defended and welcomed them to the fandom is both sad and pathetic yet not surprising. maybe gatekeeping isn't so bad after all. Seeing the Stranger Things-Metallica fans now trying to cancel Metallica after the band literally defended and welcomed them to the fandom is both sad and pathetic yet not surprising. maybe gatekeeping isn't so bad after all. https://t.co/g04UskVzU2

meg @JEDIMAUL i’m gonna need stranger things fans to undiscover metallica right now i’m gonna need stranger things fans to undiscover metallica right now

johnny | ZICK ZACK @Jaymzbrainrot The fact metallica welcomed and defended all the new fans that came from the stranger things fandom and they've gone and THROWN IT BACK IN THEIR FACES... The fact metallica welcomed and defended all the new fans that came from the stranger things fandom and they've gone and THROWN IT BACK IN THEIR FACES... https://t.co/xFYeFTaHKR

Lady H 🦊 @dippedinginger The generation who are trying to cancel Metallica because of Stranger Things are the same people who clap when the plane lands. 🙄🤦🏼‍♀️ The generation who are trying to cancel Metallica because of Stranger Things are the same people who clap when the plane lands. 🙄🤦🏼‍♀️

MetalMilitia @MetalMi26683789 For those of whom trying to cancel @Metallica For those of whom trying to cancel @Metallica https://t.co/a6SisHfFp2

anto ⁕ 🌻 @chiliangelis stranger things stans who became metallica fans after seeing eddie plying master of puppets finding out that metallica did problematic stuff

stranger things stans who became metallica fans after seeing eddie plying master of puppets finding out that metallica did problematic stuff https://t.co/SN07QVVp1T

kat 🚃 bo liker @_gaydro metallica when they find out that stranger things fans are trying to cancel them metallica when they find out that stranger things fans are trying to cancel them https://t.co/tDN8TLyEdv

elena🔪 @taste4suicidal metallica gatekeeping itself by getting cancelled on tiktok metallica gatekeeping itself by getting cancelled on tiktok💀

Ella Carmel @5ftjewishbitch metallica getting cancelled by stranger things fans was extremely predictable, it was nice while it lasted i guess metallica getting cancelled by stranger things fans was extremely predictable, it was nice while it lasted i guess

carly @bloodwoodflower nothing on twitter recently has been as funny as metallica getting cancelled by tiktok nothing on twitter recently has been as funny as metallica getting cancelled by tiktok

“Psyched”: Metallica expresses excitement at being included in Stranger Things

After their popular song was featured on the show, the band took to Instagram expressing how thrilled they were to see their song incorporated in one of their episodes. In a post, they wrote:

“The way the Duffer Brothers have incorporated music into Stranger Things has always been next level, so we were beyond psyched for them to not only include Master Of Puppets in the show but to have such a pivotal scene built around it. We were all stoked to see the final result and, when we did, we were totally blown away."

The band further praised how well directed the scene was, especially because some fans were able to identify the song just by seeing Quinn's (Eddie Munson) hand movements in the trailer.

At the time of writing this article, the band had not responded to the backlash against them.

