Explained: Who is Mouse in 9-1-1: Lone Star?

9-1-1: Lone Star came out with one of the most fascinating episodes on March 21, 2023, bringing back the arc of Marjan (Natasha Karam), who had one of the most fascinating storylines of the show so far in this episode.

While the episode heavily centered around Natasha Karam's character, it also involved a certain young girl named Mouse (Samsara Leela Yett), who Marjan spent the episode protecting.

The episode, titled Road Kill, was so shocking that it even made Natasha Karam gasp. Of course, she could not talk about it until the episode aired, but she later sat down in an interview with Entertainment Weekly and revealed her reaction and shock at the huge twist.

This episode saw Marjan being hunted by Grant (Cameron Coperthwaite). While she was protecting the young girl, it turned out to be the biggest twist of the night, and possibly of 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4. It was revealed that the young girl named Mouse was a figment of Marjan's imagination and a manifestation of Marjan's thoughts representing her own childhood.

Natasha Karam speaks about the Mouse reveal in 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 9

While Natasha Karam has been in the background for the majority of the show, this episode finally offered her an opportunity to shine after several episodes of establishing her character.

Before getting into the big reveal of 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 9, Karam first thanked the team for giving her the opportunity and spoke about the physical demands of such a complicated episode, which saw the actress push herself to the limit, both mentally and physically.

She said:

"I was very grateful to the writers and producers for giving me the chance to do something a bit different than what we usually do. This season, in particular, it feels like certain people are getting to showcase a little bit more, and characters are breaking off and having their own story lines....The physicality of it all was sort of a new challenge for me, as an actor."

The 9-1-1: Lone Star actor also addressed Mouse's character in the interview, saying:

"The word I've been using to describe it is feral. I think Marjan's in a very feral state, like a wounded animal. She has to keep it together and keep moving even when she wants to give up, because she has someone under her care that she feels she can't let down, which is Mouse....I mean, essentially anything that comes out of Mouse's mouth is new information about Marjan."

She added:

"The main takeaway for me is that maybe the reason she's devoted her life to helping people is because she couldn't when she faced that drama when she was younger."

This character successfully managed to bring out the best in Marjan but it turned out that she was channeling her past and her trauma while going through one of the most complex phases of her life.

Natasha Karam has, however, revealed that after this episode, fans can soon expect Marjan to be back on duty and be a part of the usual group of 9-1-1: Lone Star.

The episode is currently available for streaming on Hulu.

