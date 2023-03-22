9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 9 recap- Why did Grant want to kill Marjan?

Lone Star's latest episode saw Marjan's life in danger. Grant wanted to kill her after she convinced his pregnant girlfriend Kiley to leave him. Grant was abusive towards her, and Marjan was aware of this. She thought she had saved Kiley when she sent her to Florida, but her maniacal boyfriend was out for revenge.

This episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star, titled Road Kill, was unique as we learned something deeply personal about Marjan's childhood. The episode aired on March 21, 2023, on Fox.

9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 9 recap: Will Grant kill Marjan?

The episode begins with Mouse returning from a soccer match. Her parents could not accompany her to the game since it was an away match but she was with a friend and her parents. This other family was good to Mouse and helped her feel a little less alone. Unfortunately, they were met with a car accident on their way home.

Mouse luckily survived with no injuries but that was not the case for the others. She somehow made it to Marjan's car. The family's car collided with hers. Marjan was driven off the road because she had helped someone. She was on her way back to Austin. She wanted to return to her job. Owen also wanted her to return since she was a good friend and one of the best firefighters.

Marjan kept her encounter with Kiley and her abusive boyfriend a secret. She made Kiley get on a bus to Florida, where she would have met Marjan's sister. But little did Marjan know that the abusive boyfriend followed her from the bus depot. Grant was furious with Marjan after she prompted his girlfriend to leave her. His plan was to run her with his RV.

After the crash, both Grant and Marjan were injured, but the guy's injuries were not very serious. When Mouse met her, she somehow knew that she was a firefighter. Marjan checked everyone in the car and realized that everyone in the family was dead. She took Mouse to the road, where they tried to get some help.

A car stopped for them, but for some reason, the driver could only see Marjan. Only Marjan could see Mouse, whose real name remained unknown. Mouse was just a nickname. While Marjan was receiving help, Grant reappeared with a gun. He shot the man helping her, but she managed to flee.

Believing she was protecting Mouse, she tried her best to hide from Grant, but she was losing a lot of blood and became woozy. She was supposed to show up to her surprise party, but since she didn't appear, her friends started to worry. Grace tried very hard to get in touch with her.

They got in touch with Kiley and learned how Marjan was in danger with Grant running wild. Owen listened to this and decided to split the group. Some stayed back in case Marjan showed up, while others drove to the highway.

The team found the dead man who got shot while trying to help Marjan. They then found her. Marjan killed Grant with a flare gun, which also started a fire. She would have died if Owen hadn't found her. We then shockingly learned that Mouse was just a hallucination. She was a childhood memory that came to Marjan to encourage her to fight back. Mouse just vanished into thin air.

Marjan recalled that she was involved in a car accident with her friend and his parents. They didn't survive, but Marjan never forgot them.

