Who has Abigail Breslin dated? Boyfriend list explored as actress opens up about past abusive relationship 

On Saturday, Little Miss Sunshine actress Abigail Breslin opened up about a horrific past abusive relationship during domestic violence awareness month.

She gave a detailed account on Instagram of surviving domestic abuse for two years.

She had previously used Instagram to share how she had PTSD as a result of s*xual assualt by an ex-boyfriend.

On both occasions, she did not reveal the name of the abusive partner.

In the post, Breslin wrote:

“I was in an abusive relationship for two years. It all started out perfectly, I was so in love. Unfortunately, my abuser took advantage of my innocence and naiveté and the relationship subsequently became violent.”

She shared the traumatic abuse she faced in detail and noted how she had to conceal the fact over the course of the relationship.

I was beaten on a regular basis, locked into rooms and forced to pretend everything was ok and normal while dealing with intense injuries….. injuries most people didn't even see.

Breslin stated how she was subjected to verbal abuse as well as physical violence by her abuser.

“The physical injuries were also accompanied by a plethora of put-downs, shaming, and harsh verbal abuse.”

She went on to show her gratitude towards the people who supported her during this time.

“These 2 years were the loneliest I have ever felt. I am beyond thankful for the support of my family and friends who played an instrumental and invaluable role in helping me leave this horrible situation.”

Although the Zombieland actress did not identify the abuser, the revelation led to speculation about the actress's dating life.

Abigail Breslin has been linked with Freddie Highmore in the past

Having been around Hollywood from a young age, Abigail Breslin is no stranger to her dating life being a topic of discussion. She has been linked with quite a few people in the industry over the years.

Michael Clifford

Lead guitarist of 5 Seconds of Summer, Michael Clifford, 26, is rumored to have dated Abigail Breslin in 2013. There are also rumors that indicate Breslin's song You Suck was about him. The Australian guitarist married Crystal Leighhave last year.

Jack Barakat

All Time Low frontman Jack Barakat and Abigail Breslin reportedly dated from October 2013 to 2014. They were photographed together on various occasions. At the time, he was 25 and Breslin, 17. In 2021, Barakat and All Time Low had faced allegations of grooming a minor. The guitarist is reportedly single at present.

Tom Sturridge

Sandman actor Tom Sturridge, 36, got together with Abigail Breslin in 2016, according to reports. Sturridge was the other guess for the addressee of You Suck by Breslin. The British actor is now speculated to be involved with British model, writer, and fashion designer, Alexa Chung.

Freddie Highmore

Abigail Breslin was linked to British actor Freddie Highmore, 30, between 2016 and 2017. Neither actor ever acknowledged a romantic relationship between them. Freddie Highmore has been married to Klarissa Munz for one year.

Ira Kunyansky

Longtime partner Ira Kunyansky, 31, and Abigail Breslin have been engaged for six months since February 22, 2022. Kunyansky works in the travel industry and is not much for the spotlight. It's unclear when the couple started dating, but Breslin first posted a photo with him in November 2017.

Abigail mentioned her fiancé in her revelatory Instagram post and wrote about her journey towards healing:

I now am in a wonderful, healthy, happy and amazing relationship with my fiancé. My C-PTSD (complex post-traumatic stress disorder) is much better than it was in the first 2-3 years after my abusive relationship."

The Stillwater actress concluded her message on a positive note, saying:

“I hope sharing a bit more about my story at least helps some people feel a little bit less alone.”

Abigail Breslin left her followers with tools and resources that a survivor may need, including the phone number to a 24-hour helpline.

