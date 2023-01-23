9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 is all set to return to Fox on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 9 pm ET/PT, as per WhatToWatch. The series focuses on a firefighter dealing with the numerous challenges he faces at work whilst also tackling several issues pertaining to his personal life.

The show stars Rob Lowe as Owen Strand in one of the major roles, along with several others portraying important supporting roles. 9-1-1: Lone Star is helmed by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear.

9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 teases more danger

A short promo for 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 offers a glimpse of the various important events set to unfold in protagonist Owen Strand's life in the upcoming season. The cast of the show revealed in the promo,

''This year is spectacular, crazy, and quite a thrillride. Buckle up!''

Lead actor Rob Lowe went on to say,

''Our new season has more danger, more psychological pressure.''

Overall, the promo maintains a gripping tone throughout, without giving away any key details from the story that could ruin the viewing experience. Here's a short description of the first episode of season 4, as per Rotten Tomatoes:

''The 126 is called into action to a county fair when a fast-moving group of severe thunderstorms hits Austin, Texas; Owen's newfound passion for motorcycling puts him on a potentially dangerous path; Tommy meets an attractive single father.''

Based on the promo, viewers can expect a thrilling and emotionally gripping season with a lot more intense moments than the previous three installments. The first four seasons of the show have received mostly positive reviews from fans and critics, with major praise for the series' sharp writing, characterization, and gripping storyline, among other things.

A quick look at 9-1-1: Lone Star plot, cast, and more details

A spinoff of the popular 9-1-1 series, 9-1-1: Lone Star tells the story of a dedicated firefighter from New York dealing with various challenges in his personal life while desperately trying his best to do his duties. Check out the official synopsis of the series, according to FOX:

''Nearly 20 years ago, Owen Strand was the lone survivor of his Manhattan firehouse on 9/11, and in the wake of the attack, was left with the unenviable task of rebuilding the station.''

The synopsis further reads,

''After a similar tragedy strikes a firehouse in Austin, Texas, Owen -- along with his troubled firefighter son, T.K. -- takes his progressive philosophies of life and firefighting down to the Lone Star State to help them start anew. On the surface, Owen is all about big-city style and swagger, but underneath he struggles with a secret he hides from the world -- one that could very well end his life.''

The show features Rob Lowe in the lead role as Captain Strand. Lowe portrays his character's fierce determination and resilience with remarkable ease. He's received high praise from viewers and critics for his performance in the series.

Apart from 9-1-1: Lone Star, Rob Lowe has starred in ABC's A New Kind of Family, Brothers & Sisters, and many more. Other key cast members include Gina Torres, Amanda Schull, and many more.

Don't forget to watch 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 on FOX on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

