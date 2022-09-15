What time will 9-1-1 season 6 episode 1 air on FOX? Release date, synopsis and more about the show

9-1-1 season 6, the much-awaited season of the highly arresting procedural drama series, is all set to make its arrival with the first episode, on Monday, September 19, 2022, at 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT, exclusively on Fox.

Ryan Murphy, Tim Minear, and Brad Falchuk have been serving as the creators of the series. The series has been co-produced by Reamworks, 20th Television, and Ryan Murphy Television. The cast list for the series includes Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Kenneth Choi, Ryan Guzman, and several others.

Over the course of the last five seasons, the series has received quite a lot of positive responses from both the audience and the critics. It is safe to say that viewers have been eagerly waiting to see what the brand new sixth season of 9-1-1 has in store for them.

Kristen Reidel, the series' executive producer, said in an interview while talking about the latest season:

"We’ve moved away a bit from the giant, multi-episode disaster. Those are a little hard to find once you’ve done an earthquake and a tsunami . . .(it's going to be) traditional . . . with a big fun case and a bunch of other little cases."

Without further ado, let's jump right in and find out all about the premiere episode of 9-1-1 season 6, ahead of its arrival on Fox.

Learn all about 9-1-1 season 6 episode 1, before it makes its debut on Fox

What is the release date and time of 9-1-1 season 6 episode 1?

The wait is over for the 9-1-1 fans as the first episode of the series' season 6 will be released on Monday, September 19, 2022. The airtime of the premiere episode of season 6 is 8 PM ET / 7 PM CT. The episode has been titled, Let the Games Begin.

Commenting to what to expect this season, Kristen Reidel, as per TVLine, says:

"It’s easier to rescue people when you’re on the ground than when you’re 50 feet in the air and the thing is moving, . . . the general panic that accompanies something crashing into a stadium. . . people’s first assumptions are not always accurate, . . . It’s usually that we’re under attack, so we’re going to play a little bit with that on the Athena front."

What does the official synopsis for episode 1 of 9-1-1 season 6 say?

The official synopsis for the first episode of 9-1-1 season 6, released by Fox, reads:

"When a blimp suffers mechanical failure and its engine catches fire, Athena and the 118 must rescue victims both inside and outside a packed sports stadium; Bobby and Athena drop off May on her first day of college and discuss honeymoon plans."

By the looks of the official synopsis for episode 1 of season 6, it is quite evident that the episode is all set to take the audience on a highly thrilling and riveting journey.

While talking about Athena and Bobby, executive producer Kristen Reidel further said:

"Athena’s going to face a bit of a challenge in the early part of the season, and Bobby’s going to be there to help and support her. We’re going to see the two of them together as a team. There will be bumps in the road for them, but those two really are our rock — as a show and for the 118....(Bobby and Athena are) kind of empty nesters...We hope to have a little fun with them. We saw a little bit of that before, when May had to learn to knock before she entered."

Don't forget to watch episode 1 of 9-1-1 season 6, arriving on Monday, September 19, 2022, exclusively on Fox.

