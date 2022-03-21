9-1-1 return date: When will Season 5 Episode 11 air?

9-1-1, the fan-favorite Fox series, came to a close for 2021 with a massive cliffhanger, leaving viewers eagerly awaiting Season 5 Episode 11. At the end of the 2021 finale, Eddie, portrayed by Ryan Guzman, was seen making a tough decision on whether to put his beloved son through more trouble and distress or not.

By the very end of the finale, Eddie had made the decision. He told the team:

"I think I have to make a change. I'm leaving the 118."

Now, fans want to know whether Eddie is leaving or not. They are pretty excited now as it has been revealed that Season 5 Episode 11 of 9-1-1 is all set to arrive this month.

Know all about return of 9-1-1 in 2022

What is the release date of Season 5 Episode 11?

Fox's latest schedule for midseason disclosed that the highly awaited show would resume Season 5 on March 21 (Monday) at 8/7c pm.

Without a shred of doubt, it was quite a long wait for fans of 9-1-1. However, they will finally be seeing the show resuming this Monday. It is safe to say that, as the show ended with an intriguing cliffhanger, the news of its return has created a lot of buzz among fans.

How's the trailer looking?

Fox recently launched a teaser for the series to give fans some glimpses of what they can expect from the last set of episodes of Season 5. They disclosed that one of the most popular characters in the series, Eddie Diaz, returned to therapy after he made the tough choice of leaving Firehouse 118 to save Christopher, his young son, from further trouble and distress.

The clip also disclosed that he had been undergoing therapy to take care of the frequent panic attacks he had fought in the 1st half of the season, as it was interlaced with several clips of the 118 handling high-risk events.

The trailer also provides the audience with a glimpse of several other thrills. In one of these scenes, some cheerleaders are about to get run over by some vehicle. In another scene, a woman accidentally drives her car into a river.

Bobby Nash, portrayed by Peter Krause, hints that some huge changes are awaiting as well as he tells his team:

"I've got some announcements to make."

Don't forget to catch 9-1-1, streaming on Hulu.

Edited by Ravi Iyer