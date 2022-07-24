How did Rob Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff meet? Relationship explored as actor dedicates heartwarming post to wife for 31st anniversary

American actor Rob Lowe gushed about his wife, Sheryl Berkoff, in a post online while wishing her on their anniversary.

On July 22, the 58-year-old took to his Instagram handle and shared a monochrome picture of his 61-year-old wife alongside a heartfelt caption.

"Happy 31st Anniversary, baby. Your love has made my world. You are as beautiful, knowledgeable, fascinating, kind, and hilarious as you were so many glorious years ago. Partners in love for life!!"

In the photo, Berkoff can be seen posing in front of an ocean while donning a tank top and cardigan. She completed the look with a pair of black aviator-style sunglasses.

Sheryl also celebrated their D-Day with everyone by posting a black-and-white selfie of the duo on her Instagram handle.

"Love is always. Celebrating 31 years. Blessed and grateful. Happy Anniversary xoxo."

Rob Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff share two children together.

Brief timeline of Rob Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff's relationship

Rob Lowe and Sheryl Berkoff first met in 1983 when they were set up on a blind date by their friends. However, things did not work out between the two as they did not want a relationship at the time, and they parted ways.

Fate, however, had other plans for the two as they met once again in 1990 on the set of Bad Influence, where Sheryl was his makeup artist. At the time, Lowe was recovering from substance abuse. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight published in 2021, he credited his wife for helping him through that phase.

“[Berkoff] may have saved my life, really. I mean, she met me when I was at the end of my '80s run of wild boy craziness and she was worth changing my life for.”

The two began dating and tied the knot on July 22, 1991.

In an interview with news publication Haute Living, Rob Lowe talked about how his life changed after marrying Berkoff.

“I had met my now wife, Sheryl, and was attempting my first try at monogamy — which was not really in my nature at the time — and I wasn't able to do it. It made me examine how I was living my life. That led me to getting sober, which led me to changing my life — giving me everything I now have.”

The two, who are celebrating their 31 years of bliss, are also parents to two sons, John Owen Lowe and Matthew Edward Lowe. John, whom they welcomed in 1993, followed in his father's footsteps and is an actor. Matthew, who was born in 1995, is an entrepreneur, as per his Instagram handle.

However, the Code Black actor, who was often paired up with several women due to his profession, revealed that his wife was never insecure when he was constantly showered with attention. In an interview with The Guardian, the Wild Bill actor said:

“Well, listen, we would never have been drawn to each other if she wasn't a great sport and didn't have amazing perspective, and she continues to have that to this day. She's very secure with herself, and that makes it easy for me to go about and do what I do, and sometimes my work calls me to hop into a bed and kiss a pretty girl.”

On the work front, Rob Lowe, who last appeared in 9-1-1: Lone Star as Owen Strand, will next star in Dog Gone and Unstable.

