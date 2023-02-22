Explained: What happened to Marjan in 9-1-1: Lone Star?

The latest episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star will shock most viewers following the series due to some exciting and heartbreaking developments that no one saw coming. The show's latest episode, which aired on February 21, 2023, saw Marijan (Natacha Karam) leave the squad and move on after a bitter altercation that put her in a challenging position, morally and emotionally.

9-1-1: Lone Star season 4, episode 5 did not have any prior hints of this significant development, but thankfully, Natasha Karam has confirmed that this is not the end of the road for the fan-favorite character. However, it will be some time before she returns to action. Karam, an integral part of the 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4, episode 5 cast, spoke about this development to TV Insider, saying:

"It was actually a very emotional day filming that because to think that Marjan’s been backed into a corner where she’s facing her own morality and integrity and in order for her to feel OK and in line with her integrity, she has to say goodbye to something and a lot of people who she loves very much."

Marijan quit 9-1-1: Lone Star's leading group after two characters from the show's past turned up to torment her.

Why did Marijan quit 9-1-1: Lone Star's 126, and will she return?

This episode of the popular procedural show saw the eccentric couple, who arrived at the start of the season, return torment Marijan. When they originally appeared, Marijan rescued the woman from her mobile home as her husband drove off with it. In the process, Marijan called her "crazy."

Now reunited, the couple decided to blackmail Marijan for calling the wife "crazy" and use her social media prowess for their gain. They wanted Marjan to post a public apology on social media with a link to their GoFundMe or face a lawsuit.

Karam spoke to TV Line about this development, saying:

"It was definitely a surprise,...I didn’t know exactly how they were going to come back, but when I said that line into my radio [about her being crazy], the director asked me to do it again louder for everyone to hear, so that was my hint."

The headstrong officer, however, refused to fall into the trap and revealed their scheme in front of the whole world before quitting her position of power.

Speaking about returning to the show, which the actor thankfully confirmed, Karam said:

"Yeah, of course she is. I think she thinks that in that exact moment she’s incapable of doing her job to the standard that she would like to and lives are totally literally on the line every moment in that job. So if you’re not feeling 100 percent, you shouldn’t really be there. And for her, it’s too difficult to sit there and slowly figure it out. She needs to leave and have that time to face herself and do her soul searching."

The cast of 9-1-1: Lone Star will surely miss her ever-energetic presence for a while, but we can hope that Marijan returns sooner rather than later.

9-1-1: Lone Star season 6 is now streaming on Hulu.

