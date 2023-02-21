What time will 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 5 air on FOX? Promo, cast, and more details

9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 5 will be released on Tuesday, February 21, 2023, at 8 pm (ET) on FOX. The show is easily one of the most-watched shows in the country and the latest installment has been as exciting as ever.

The previous episode of season 4 of 9-1-1: Lone Star, titled Abandoned and written by Brad Falchuk, saw Owen wearing a wire to overlook a very special mission. The synopsis of episode 4 reads:

"As Owen wears an FBI wire for his meeting with O'Brien, The Honor Dogs crash the meet-up and let them know there's an infiltrator in their midst; a frantic TK desperately searches for a missing Carlos, who is being held captive."

Given the events that were set in motion in the previous episode, the upcoming episode is sure to be another nailbiter. Season 4 of 9-1-1: Lone Star premiered on January 24, 2023. It has not been revealed how many episodes will be there in the ongoing season.

9-1-1: Lone Star season 4 episode 5 will see Owen support Marjan

The upcoming episode of 9-1-1: Lone Star will be titled Human Resources, and Brad Falchuk will serve as its writer.

Here is the official preview of the upcoming episode.

The episode will see Owen helping Marjan. When a rescue complaint forces her to make a challenging ethical decision, Owen stands beside her during the tough time. Meanwhile, Grace becomes close to a young boy who calls 911 very often, but this time the youngster might be in real danger, so she has to step up to help him.

The official synopsis of the upcoming episode reads,

"Owen helps defend Marjan when a rescue complaint forces her to make a challenging ethical decision; Grace befriends a young boy who becomes a frequent 911 caller, but when she discovers he may be in some real danger, she must step in."

The show stars Rob Lowe as Owen Strand, Liv Tyler as Michelle Blake, Ronen Rubinstein as Tyler Kennedy "TK" Strand, Sierra McClain as Grace Ryder, Jim Parrack as Judson "Judd" Ryder, Natacha Karam as Marjan Marwani, Brian Michael Smith as Paul Strickland, and Rafael L. Silva as Carlos Reyes.

They are accompanied on-screen by Julian Works as Mateo Chavez, Gina Torres as Tommy Vega, and Brianna Baker as Nancy Gillian, among several others. Many faces appear in recurring and guest roles.

What is 9-1-1: Lone Star about?

9-1-1: Lone Star is a procedural TV show which is set at the fire, police, and ambulance departments of the fictional company 126, located in Austin, Texas. The use of "Lone Star" in the name associates it with Texas, the "Lone Star State."

The show, created by Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, and Tim Minear, serves as a spin-off of the television series 9-1-1 and was ordered by Fox in May 2019. It premiered on January 19, 2020. The official synopsis of the show reads,

"A New York firefighter relocates to Austin, Texas with his son, where he works to save people's lives while trying to solve his own personal problems."

The long list of executive producers of the show includes Ryan Murphy, Brad Falchuk, Tim Minear, Rob Lowe, Angela Bassett, Bradley Buecker, John J. Gray, Rashad Raisani, Alexis Martin Woodall, and Trey Callaway. Meanwhile, Mac Quayle, Todd Haberman, and Justin Burnett are the official composers of the show.

