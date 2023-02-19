FOX's critically acclaimed sitcom Family Guy, which first premiered over two decades ago, is returning after a more-than-a-month-long hiatus with season 21 episode 12 this Sunday, February 19, 2023. The all-new episode titled Old West will premiere on the channel at 9.30 pm ET.

Family Guy chronicles the charades of the Griffin family, which comprises of Peter and Lois as the parents, their daughter Meg, son Chris, baby Stewie, and the family dog Brian. The dysfunctional family resides in Quahog, Rhode Island.

Created by Seth MacFarlane, who also voices the characters of Peter Griffin, the long-running show works alongside Seth Green, Mike Henry, Mila Kunis, Alex Borstein, and Patrick Warburton, who voice multiple other key characters.

The upcoming episode 12 of Family Guy will reunite two Wests

Animation Domination @AniDom get ready for a Wild West showdown this sunday get ready for a Wild West showdown this sunday https://t.co/Sm8I3bpCof

Family Guy will introduce Gerald McRaney in a guest appearance voicing Old West, the estranged father of Mayor Wild West, in season 21 episode 12, which is slated to air this Sunday on FOX. Sam Elliott will also return to voice Mayor Wild West.

While not much has been revealed about the episode, it will witness the two Wests reunite as the guys lend a helping hand to their mayor, who is navigating through the complex feelings and obstacles of reconnecting with an absent parent.

The official synopsis of episode 12, titled Old West, states:

"The guys try to help Mayor Wild West reconnect with his estranged father, Old West."

Recap of Season 21 episode 11

Animation Domination @AniDom just over here looking big red boot-ylicious today just over here looking big red boot-ylicious today https://t.co/3I14iIVaUs

The previous episode of Family Guy, titled Love Story Guy, delivered a comical throwback as the guys reminisced about their first true loves while chilling at the Clam after Peter told them about Chris' recent break-up with his first girlfriend. The discussion that followed resulted in a series of inch-perfect parodies of classic Meg Ryan movies, including Castaway and Dirty Dancing, among others.

It all started with Quagmire recalling the moment when he was set to get married to Helen. He worked as a pilot for FedEx. Tragically, his aircraft crashed on an undiscovered island just three days before his special day and he was left stranded with nothing but FedEx parcels. ALthough he was alive on the island for four years, he barely made it thanks to his love for Helen.

The same love also inspired Quagmire to build a raft and row to an inhabited shore in the face of a sea storm that disrupted his journey. He eventually got picked up by a cargo ship and, upon reaching home, learned that Helen had already married another person. He then told everyone how he stopped missing her following the advent of p*rn.

Family Guy @FamilyGuyonFOX happy birthday to the man with the voice of an angel — @SethGreen happy birthday to the man with the voice of an angel — @SethGreen! ❤️ https://t.co/o0jjV3gasF

Next up was Joe's first encounter with love when he was a dance trainer at a camp where a girl named Jennifer caught his attention. When Joe’s dance partner withdrew due to a condition with her jaw, Jennifer even offered to fill in for her.

Unfortunately, Jennifer's father took her away but he managed to score a dance with her at the contest despite the father’s disapproval. Moreover, he left an impression on everyone present with their dancing abilities.

When it was Peter's turn at last, he narrated his love at first sight kind-of-a-tale with Meg Ryan when he saw her pout in When Harry Met Sally. Following his love for her, Peter followed Meg onto the movie screen, including in films Sleepless in Seattle and You've Got Mail to In the Cut, among others. He concluded the story by telling everyone that it was just a dream he had after dozing off at the theater.

What is Family Guy all about?

As previously mentioned, Family Guy follows the adventures of the Griffin family, featuring a diverse cast of supporting characters, including the Griffins’ eccentric neighbors and multiple celebrities who make frequent guest appearances and are parodied in the show’s humor.

MacFarlane's animated sitcom, which has become a staple for many, is often described as "sick, twisted, politically incorrect, and freakin' sweet." Every episode is different from the other and follows a range of unique characters, a satirical representation of American culture, topped off with edgy humor.

