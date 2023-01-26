What did Family Guy say about Nipsey Hussle? Episode name and joke explained amid online backlash

American comedy series Family Guy has garnered severe backlash online after an old video with a joke about Nipsey Hussle's death resurfaced.

On January 24, Twitter user @lowkeykai_ uploaded a clip from the show's Season 19 episode 17 titled Young Parent Trap and highlighted it being "out of pocket."

The scene shows Chris Griffin (voiced by Seth Green) telling his parents, Peter and Lois, that he is going to attend a music festival. After being enquired about the details of the event, he made a joke about deceased rappers 2Pac and Nipsey Hussle appearing there via holograms.

The joke did not sit right with Hussle's fans, who criticized the show's writers for taking a dig at his sudden death.

After the clip from the 2021 episode of Family Guy talking about Nipsey Hussle's death went viral, Twitter was divided.

In the episode, Peter Griffin (voiced by Seth MacFarlane) asked Chris:

“Oh, a music festival, huh? Do you think the Von Trapps will stick around to pick up their award this time?”

To this, Chris responded:

“I don’t know about them, but they’re gonna have holograms of 2Pac and also Nipsey Hussle, who I’d never heard of and then was told to care immensely about.”

While many users thought the joke was out of line, others defended the show stating this is what it has always been doing.

Nipsey Hussle, whose real name was Ermias Asghedom, was shot to death in March 2019 outside his Marathon Clothing store based in South Los Angeles.

The alleged shooter, named Eric Holder, was arrested on first-degree murder charges, among other charges, in 2022. In December of last year, a Los Angeles judge reportedly turned down a plea from Holder's attorney to reduce his charges to manslaughter because of what he called an “inconsistent verdict.”

Holder is due back in court on February 22, 2023, and will potentially face life imprisonment in the case.

Created by Seth MacFarlane and David Zuckerman, Family Guy has been running on-and-off air since 1999 and is currently in its 21st season. The show was initially canceled after three seasons with its final episode airing in 2003, but was revived the following year due to its popularity.

Aside from MacFarlane and Green, the show's other voice actors are Alex Borstein, Mila Kunis, Mike Henry, John Viener, Patrick Warburton, Danny Smith, Adam West, Kevin Michael Richardson, etc.

Family Guy has won 37 awards in total over the years, including nine Primetime Emmy Awards.

