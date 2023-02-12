Mila Kunis as Invisible Woman: Actress spotted in a meeting with Fantastic Four director

According to a recent report from The Direct, new photos of Mila Kunis having a meeting with MCU's Fantastic Four director Matt Shakman have surfaced on the internet. This has led to speculation as many fans suggested that Kunis might be in talks for the role of Sue Storm aka Invisible Woman.

Marvel Studios and Disney are looking to cast a few "big names" in Hollywood for the roles of Reed Richards (Mister Fantastic), Sue Storm, Johnny Storm (Human Torch) and Ben Grimm (The Thing).

Mila Kunis might be up for the role of Sue Storm aka Invisible Woman

The Daily Mail UK recently shared some photos on social media showing Mila Kunis having a meeting with Fantastic Four's director Matt Shakman. The two were spotted drinking coffee.

This happened shortly after Shakman shared information in an interview with Collider about the Fantastic Four film, which is set to hit theaters on February 14, 2025. In the interview, Shakman revealed that all the casting information that fans see on the internet is just rumors or speculation.

He added that they were in the early stages of the process of choosing their cast, and had nothing new to announce. The director also noted that once they do have the information, they will be sharing it with the fans.

The "casting stuff" Shakman is referring to is all the recent names that have been rumored to be playing the Fantastic Four cast. These could be Ryan Gosling, Adam Driver or John David Washington for the role of Reed Richards. Additionally, they could also include Melissa Benoist, Jodie Comer or Amanda Seyfried for the role of Invisible Woman.

However, it is possible that the meeting was about something else rather than a discussion about playing Invisible Woman in Fantastic Four. This could be possible since Mila Kunis had previously shot down the possibility of doing a superhero movie in 2018. She did so during an interview with MTV for the press tour of The Spy Who Dumped Me alongside Kate McKinnon.

Kunis said in the interview that she did not want to do a superhero movie or Marvel movie because the projects involved the actors doing a lot of work out. She said that a lot of the people playing the roles of superheroes are hungry as they need to be in shape to play the role. The actress added that she didn't want to be "hungry for 10 years."

McKinnon reminded Mila Kunis of the latter's training and workout for Black Swan in 2010. To this, she responded saying that it was only for six months, whereas the workouts for superhero films are nonstop.

However, Kunis said that she was open to doing a superhero film if it was something like the Guardians of the Galaxy films. She noted that once an actor signs up to act in a superhero movie, they've signed on to them for the rest of their lives.

Noting that she loves superhero movies, Kunis said that she would be one of the "superhero ladies" in a "funny superhero" film like the Guardians of the Galaxy.

Despite Mila Kunis' statements, some fans have taken to Twitter to suggest that she would be a good fit for the role of Sue Storm (Invisible Woman).

Some fans even suggested Mila Kunis' husband Ashton Kutcher could be a good fit for the role of Reed Richards if Kunis was to play Sue Storm.

As of now, Marvel Studios has not confirmed the cast of Fantastic Four. However, expect casting announcements to drop by mid-late 2023 as Shakman confirmed that Fantastic Four will begin filming in early 2024.

Shakman has also revealed his excitement about working on Fantastic Four after helming WandaVision. Speaking to The Wrap, he said that

"It’s really a family there and to be able to go back and tackle something that I truly love, and they’re very similar in some ways: they both were launched in the ’60s at the same time, they’re both about optimism and looking to the stars and technology can solve everything."

He added that both WandaVision and Fantastic Four are about family as well - the family you have and the family you make. He noted that the films are "aligned in many ways," and since they speak to him, he is excited to be working on the latter.

