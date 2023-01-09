What time will Family Guy season 21 episode 11 air on Fox? Release date, plot, and more details explored

Family Guy has been airing for more than two decades and is watched by millions across the world. In the show, Seth MacFarlane provides the voices of Peter Griffin, Stewie Griffin, Brian Griffin, and Glenn Quagmire. Seth Green, Mike Henry, Mila Kunis, Alex Borstein, and Patrick Warburton voice several important characters as well.

Episode 11 of Family Guy will air on Fox on January 8, 2023. Here’s a list of show timings across various time zones.

British Time: Monday, January 8, 2.30 am

Eastern Time: Sunday, January 8,9:30 pm

Australian Time: Monday, January 8, 12:00 am

Central Time: Sunday, January 8, 8:30 pm

Pacific Time: Sunday, January 8, 6:30 pm

The upcoming Family Guy episode will pay tribute to Meg Ryan's films

Every Family Guy episode is different from the other, with unique plots and hilarious twists. Episode 10 of season 21 of Family Guy was inclined towards a political satire with Stewie entering a contest for the Class Snack Captain.

The official synopsis of the upcoming episode reads:

"The guys recount their first true love stories, leading to parodies of 'Castaway,' 'Dirty Dancing' and various Meg Ryan rom-coms."

Unfortunately, not much is known about the next episode, which will be titled Love Story Guy. It will see all the guys sharing their first experiences with love and will also pay homage to various Meg Ryan movies and iconic films like Castaway and Dirty Dancing.

What happened in the previous episode of Family Guy?

The previous episode of Family Guy saw Peter finding a bird scooter. He, Stewie, and his friends rode on it for a while but unfortunately, they lost control and fell into a river.

They were saved by Mayor West from the jaws of an alligator. Stewie witnessed the Mayor getting showered with love after the rescue. Later, Dough told him that he was contesting for Snacks Captain.

Stewie thought this would be a stepping stone in his career and joined the race to become Snacks Captain by appointing Brian as his manager.

Stewie and Dough's battle got intense but Chris betrayed his brother and sided with Dough. Chris told Dough that Stewie was born a mistake. Things got dirty when Dough insulted Stewie publicly, which made Chris regret his actions.

With Chris' help, Stewie learns that before he was born, his mother wanted a child, but his father Peter did not.

Stewie was overjoyed by the fact that Lois wanted him and went on to win the election. The students voted for him because his story was relatable and the secret which Chris leaked worked in favor of Stewie.

Finally, Stewie told his manager, Brian, that Doug died in a plane crash.

What is Family Guy about?

Created by Seth MacFarlane, the show follows the Griffins, a family consisting of parents Peter and Lois, their children, Meg, Chris, and Stewie; and their talking pet dog, Brian. The show is set in the fictional city of Quahog, Rhode Island, and displays humor often laced with American culture and history.

The long-running series' IMDB description reads:

"In a wacky Rhode Island town, a dysfunctional family strives to cope with everyday life as they are thrown from one crazy scenario to another."

The show has had 21 seasons and the ongoing installment has been airing since September 25, 2022.

